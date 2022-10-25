Detonation Gaming Reveals VCT 2023 Roster

Detonation Gaming Revealed their VCT 2023 roster, which consists of four Japanese players and two South Korean members.

As VCT 2023 becomes a banger of a tournament series, DetonatioN is also armed to the teeth. Their current roster consists of Suggest, Reita, xnifri, Anthem, Seoldam, and Takej. They also have the head coach hsk in their service. DetonatioN is a prevalent team in the League of Legends professional scene but has failed to make an impact otherwise.

Let us see the history of DetonatioN in Valorant while analyzing some of the players they have acquired for VCT 2023. We have also covered the transfer of OpTic yay to C9; you can check that article out below.

Detonation Gaming VCT 2023 Roster



As you can see in the above Tweet, they have made a video on the members joining the team. Detonation’s performance in Valorant has been average at best, as they have barely managed to qualify for VCT tournaments. Even in regional Challengers, they have never accumulated a Top 3 placement.

Their team now consists of multiple acquisitions from teams such as Crazy Raccoon, Northeption, Zeta, and REJECT. People have heard about xnifri through VCT 2022, as he played for Northeption during that time. Northeption was quite a successful team due to xnifri’s Skye and Raze plays.

Suggest is a flex player, sometimes playing Chamber/Kayo or going with a Jett. It will be interesting to see how Detonation utilizes him since they already have a Jett on their team, that is, Seoldam. Seoldam is a Jett-only player who sometimes utilizes Skye. Since Skye is well-suited to xnifri’s style, we assume Seoldam will take point as Jett.

Reita is primarily an Initiator/Controller player, sometimes going over to Chamber. In hindsight, Detonation has acquired a lot of players who are comfortable playing the flex role in improving team comfort in picking agents. Anthem is a flex player from the C tier who plays Sage, Chamber, Skye, Raze, and Sova.

Lastly, takej can also play both Controller/Sentinel, which makes the roster adamant in many situations. He previously played for Zeta Division.

