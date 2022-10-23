T1 Valorant Reacquires Sayaplayer from The Guard

T1 Valorant recently reacquired Sayaplayer from The Guard. He started his Valorant career with T1 as Spyder.

T1 rehires Sayaplayer as their Duelist after being absent from the team for two years. Sayaplayer was an integral part of The Guard for these two years as they made a lot of progress along with Trent and Valyn at the helm. However, four of The Guard players exited the team, everyone except Trent.

For now, The Guard are not qualified for VCT 2023, so they have a lot of time to set up their new team and prepare for other Valorant Tournament. Let us look at some details about the news and Sayaplayer’s involvement.

T1 Valorant Reacquires Sayaplayer

T1 Sayaplayer not T1 Spyder anymore.



T1 made a post commemorating their new roster, which consists of Ban, Sayaplayer, Xeta, Munchkin, and Beomjun. It is quite a heavy roster as Xeta has experience playing in C9, while Sayaplayer was hugely responsible for The Guard’s success.

Ban has played with Luminosity Gaming and Knights, who have both played for the t2 and t1 scenes in Valorant. The VCT 2023 shake-up has resulted in many players joining organizations we wouldn’t think were possible. We will see how T1 deals with star power like this, as Xeta’s exp[erience in big match situations will be very useful in this composition.

As for Sayaplayer, he was why The Guard got to Masters and beat OpTic in NA Challengers. They also got to the Qualifying Final for VCT 2023 before losing to 100 Thieves, who went for LAN instead. He was primarily a Jett, Chamber, and Raze player for the team and was known to make highly aggressive plays.

His aggressiveness and confidence made faster plays easier for the team, and his clutching potential was unmatched. Sayaplayer has worked for T1 before too. He was then known as Spyder and now has joined under his Guard name. Combined with Xeta’s experience and Ban’s defensive abilities, T1 is shaping up to be a good team.

