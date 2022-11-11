Dirk Nowitzki, Who Was About to Gift $250,000 Ring to His ex-Fiancee, is Still ‘Super Embarrassed’ by Her Arrest

Dirk Nowitzki is not just one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball, he is one of the most humble and decent players ever. But his life was not as sorted as it should have been.

The 7ft German international, at the peak of his career, got caught in a relationship with a fraudster who had been charged with felony and forgery on multiple occasions.

Read on to know more about the 14x All-Star’s recent comments on the decade-old matter.

Dirk Nowitzki was embarrassed to be in public because of his ex-fiancee’s arrest

Back in 1999, when the 2011 Finals MVP was just a rookie in the world’s greatest stage of basketball, Cristal Taylor, was sentenced to two years of probation for two charges of felony and two charges of forgery. They hadn’t met then.

Fast forward 10 years, in May 2009, 37-year-old Taylor was arrested in Nowitzki’s house when the Mavericks forward was close to the day he was about to gift her a $250,000 engagement ring.

The man still regrets his poor understanding of people back in the day and talked about it on In Depth Graham show recently.

Cristal had failed to pay a dentist 20,000 while she already was in a debt of $330,000 while she was in a previous relationship. She was sentenced to 5-years in prison following that arrest.

But he did the next time.

How Nowitzki turned it around quickly

A year after the turbulent phase, Dirk met his future wife, Jessica Olsson. And then a year after meeting her, he won his first NBA championship in 2011, and the following year, they tied the knot.

The couple has now been happily married for more than 12 years and has three children, Malaika (9), Max (7), and Morris Nowitzki(6).

Now, 3-years into his retirement, after serving the league and Mavericks for 21 years, he now enjoys his time with his family leaving those bad memories behind. But, like the good ones, they never leave your head permanently, do they?

