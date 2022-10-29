Does the newest Call of Duty support crossplay?

Activision’s reimagining of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is quite the departure from its 2009 counterpart. Aside from a radically different campaign, Modern Warfare 2 (2022) features a bunch of enhancements, including crossplay. The newest Call of Duty does support crossplay with a mild caveat: PC and Xbox users can’t disable it. Unlike the PlayStation version of the game, users are prompted to turn crossplay on for online matchmaking. The move has been met with a fair bit of criticism online with players demanding the option be made available on all platforms. Luckily for Xbox users, there is a workaround for this, although depending on the user, it could be hit-or-miss.

Also read: “Thanks CSGO for what you gave me in my life” – MAJ3R retires from CS, switches to Valorant

PS5 users get to disable Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 crossplay while Xbox and PC users cannot

Modern warfare 2 will not last two years. Currently I’m working on a petition to remove modern warfare 2 off of Xbox since there is no crossplay option. We should not be forced to play against PC. — Michael Hammond (@Treads_Tv) October 29, 2022

While crossplay is a great way to unite the player base, the majority of casual players would prefer not to go up against mouse-and-keyboard players in matches. While disabling crossplay is an option in most titles, Modern Warfare 2 has a partial lock on it. PlayStation users can disable crossplay without issues while Xbox players have to resort to a workaround. The steps are as follows:

Navigate to Settings on your Xbox

Head to the General tab and select ‘Online safety & family’

Enter ‘Privacy & online safety’ then ‘Xbox Live privacy’

Select ‘View details & customize’ and ‘Communication & multiplayer’

Select ‘Block’ on the option that says “You can play with people outside Xbox Live’

Unfortunately, for players that choose to do this, queue times might get longer. Not having the option to disable crossplay has led to multiple instances of console players running into hackers from the PC platform. Hopefully, Activision’s brand new RICOCHET anti-cheat can help combat the influx of cheaters. As of now it is unclear if Activision will update the Xbox and PC platforms with the option to disable crossplay.