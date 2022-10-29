“Thanks CSGO for what you gave me in my life” – MAJ3R retires from CS, switches to Valorant

Turkish CSGO professional Engin “⁠MAJ3R⁠” Küpeli has retired from the sport and will focus his efforts on Valorant.

After a shock departure from the Eternal Fire squad, MAJ3R⁠ will no longer be a part of the professional CS scene. In a twitlonger, the 31-year-old in-game leader announced his retirement and subsequent shift to Valorant. Following a disappointing RMR that saw Eternal Fire eliminated from contention, MAJ3R was soon replaced by xfloud. Bidding farewell to a 16-year-long career, MAJ3R stated that he has turned down coaching/analyst roles.

Feeling that he has more to offer in Valorant, MAJ3R will now compete in Riot’s shooter instead. Read on for more details from MAJ3R’s statement.

“I can bring all the experience I learned in CSGO to Valorant” – MAJ3R on retirement

Farewell cs / hoşçakal cs Eng/Fr/Tur. RT. Read: https://t.co/gmpgDxjXab — MAJ3R (@Maj3r_) October 28, 2022

Speaking about his motivations to switch, MAJ3R had the following to say:

“I’ll finish my career as a player in Valorant, I played for six months and I still want to do something there. I know that I can bring all the experience I learned in cs to Valorant and do great things, I had this feeling when I played Valorant one year ago. It will be a new challenge as a leader for me.”

MAJ3R ends his CSGO career with a 0.99 rating over the last three months. Unfortunately, the IGL’s stint at Eternal Fire was less than successful. The team seemed capable of going toe-to-toe with the best in the world but struggled to close out matches. After being kicked from the team, MAJ3R mentioned that the squad felt he wasn’t enough and was the problem.

“For them, I was not enough and the problem was me, from my eyes it’s completely different but speaking details will not make any things better, I have to respect their choice”

Speaking about the impact the sport had on his life, the Turkish rifler stated:

“Thanks csgo for what you gave me in my life, I never won a lot of money but you gave me more than that. You gave me my wife (met because of cs), a lot of traveling, and seeing a lot of places in many countries. You bring me so many memories in 16 years.”

Parting on a retrospective note, MAJ3R also states that he’s not done with the sport. Stating that he will eventually return to his first love, MAJ3R closes the chapter for now.