Dota 2 ESL NA Regional Finals Schedule. Event starts Friday.

The DPC 2022 Winter Tour is about to culminate in NA with Dota 2 Regional Finals. The event kicks off on Friday this week.
The cancellation of the Winter Major came as a shock to every Dota 2 fan worldwide. Yet, the hype for Regional Finals has not gotten any lower.
The top Dota 2 teams from around the earth look to further their lead in DPC. Hence, the Regional Finals are quite important in that regard.
Quincy Crew holds the top spot in NA DPC 2022. They have shown incredible performance. Now, they face three other NA teams to end up as the top team in NA DPC Tour 1.
Team Solo Mid, Evil Geniuses and 4 Zoomers. Currently, the event is to be run online.
Schedule ESL Dota 2 Regional Final for NA.
Don’t forget; the #ESLOne #DPC NA Regional Finals start this week! @EvilGeniuses, @Quincy_Crew, @TSM and @4Zoomers are competing for $100,000 and 380 Pro Circuit points ⚔️
Join us on Friday at 12pm PST for our first series 👇https://t.co/uFoBqIPmJt pic.twitter.com/pNG4NQNFzu
— ESL Dota2 – Stockholm Major HYPE 🐣 (@ESLDota2) February 14, 2022
The tournament runs from February 18 to 20. A total of $100,000 as prize pool and 380 Pro Circuit points are up for grabs.
February 18
Upper Bracket Quarterfinals
|TEAM
|SCHEDULE
|TEAM
|Quincy Crew
|February 19, 6 a.m. GMT +8 | 2 p.m. PT | 10 p.m. GMT
|4Zoomers
|TSM FTX
|February 19, 9 a.m. GMT +8 | 5 p.m. PT | 1 a.m. GMT
|Evil Geniuses
February 19
Lower Bracket Quarterfinal
|TEAM
|SCHEDULE
|TEAM
|TBD
|February 20, 6 a.m. GMT +8 | 2 p.m. PT | 10 p.m. GMT
|TBD
Upper Bracket Semifinal
|TEAM
|SCHEDULE
|TEAM
|TBD
|February 20, 9 a.m. GMT +8 | 5 p.m. PT | 1 a.m. GMT
|TBD
February 20
Lower Bracket Final
|TEAM
|SCHEDULE
|TEAM
|TBD
|February 21, 6 a.m. GMT +8 | 2 p.m. PT | 10 p.m. GMT
|TBD
Grand Final
|TEAM
|SCHEDULE
|TEAM
|TBD
|February 21, 9 a.m. GMT +8 | 5 p.m. PT | 1 a.m. GMT
|TBD
We expect close matchups at the Dota 2 NA Regional finals. Hence, it could be anyone’s ballgame. It will be a nail-biter for fans.
One can watch the matches on the Official ESL Dota 2 Twitch Channel.