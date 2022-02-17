Dota 2 ESL NA Regional Finals Schedule. Event starts Friday.

The DPC 2022 Winter Tour is about to culminate in NA with Dota 2 Regional Finals. The event kicks off on Friday this week.

The cancellation of the Winter Major came as a shock to every Dota 2 fan worldwide. Yet, the hype for Regional Finals has not gotten any lower.

The top Dota 2 teams from around the earth look to further their lead in DPC. Hence, the Regional Finals are quite important in that regard.

Quincy Crew holds the top spot in NA DPC 2022. They have shown incredible performance. Now, they face three other NA teams to end up as the top team in NA DPC Tour 1.

Team Solo Mid, Evil Geniuses and 4 Zoomers. Currently, the event is to be run online.

Schedule ESL Dota 2 Regional Final for NA.

Don’t forget; the #ESLOne #DPC NA Regional Finals start this week! @EvilGeniuses, @Quincy_Crew, @TSM and @4Zoomers are competing for $100,000 and 380 Pro Circuit points ⚔️ Join us on Friday at 12pm PST for our first series 👇https://t.co/uFoBqIPmJt pic.twitter.com/pNG4NQNFzu — ESL Dota2 – Stockholm Major HYPE 🐣 (@ESLDota2) February 14, 2022



The tournament runs from February 18 to 20. A total of $100,000 as prize pool and 380 Pro Circuit points are up for grabs.

February 18

Upper Bracket Quarterfinals

TEAM SCHEDULE TEAM Quincy Crew February 19, 6 a.m. GMT +8 | 2 p.m. PT | 10 p.m. GMT 4Zoomers TSM FTX February 19, 9 a.m. GMT +8 | 5 p.m. PT | 1 a.m. GMT Evil Geniuses

February 19

Lower Bracket Quarterfinal

TEAM SCHEDULE TEAM TBD February 20, 6 a.m. GMT +8 | 2 p.m. PT | 10 p.m. GMT TBD

Upper Bracket Semifinal

TEAM SCHEDULE TEAM TBD February 20, 9 a.m. GMT +8 | 5 p.m. PT | 1 a.m. GMT TBD

February 20

Lower Bracket Final

TEAM SCHEDULE TEAM TBD February 21, 6 a.m. GMT +8 | 2 p.m. PT | 10 p.m. GMT TBD

Grand Final

TEAM SCHEDULE TEAM TBD February 21, 9 a.m. GMT +8 | 5 p.m. PT | 1 a.m. GMT TBD

We expect close matchups at the Dota 2 NA Regional finals. Hence, it could be anyone’s ballgame. It will be a nail-biter for fans.

One can watch the matches on the Official ESL Dota 2 Twitch Channel.