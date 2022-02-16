BLAST Premier confirms Spring Qualifiers for CSGO in March 2022.

BLAST Premier has expanded its realm for CSGO Spring Qualifiers for Showdown to 4 continents. Events are due in March.

BLAST has announced 8 separate Spring Qualifier tourneys for each of the eight regions in March. The qualifiers are to be held online and is open to over 100 countries.

The qualifiers will witness the 8 teams that make their way to BLAST Premier Spring Showdown. Showdown unravels in April with a prize pool of $135,000.

Furthermore, the two winning teams from Showdown book a seat for $425,000 Spring Finals.

BLAST Premier Spring Qualifiers are back 💥 With a combined prize pool of $135,000 the Spring Qualifiers will cover 100+ countries! The 8 winning teams go straight to the Spring Showdown where they might face off against teams like @AstralisCS, @NIPCS or @TeamLiquidCS 👀 pic.twitter.com/npNbzBzvtD — BLAST Premier 💥 (@BLASTPremier) February 16, 2022

Currently, the BLAST Premier has expanded its boundaries to improve its influence. But, it also comes as music to the ears for smaller teams who look to compete against CSGO Goliaths.

Therefore, an open invitation to compete in the BLAST CS:GO Circuit. Regional partners of BLAST will reveal the details to local teams.

The online qualifiers are to be held three days in total, at the end of which the winning team from each region gets promoted to Showdown in April. Also, teams will receive invites in future events and qualifiers as well.

BLAST Premier has expanded the CSGO Spring Qualifier to 100 countries across 8 regions.

Read more and get all the information about the Spring Qualifiers here: https://t.co/zKqpJs8j49 — BLAST Premier 💥 (@BLASTPremier) February 16, 2022

Here are the dates for each of the eight BLAST Premier Spring global qualifiers.

Firesports Latin Power ( South America ): March 11 to 13

): March 11 to 13 RTP Arena Cup ( Iberia ): March 18 to 20

): March 18 to 20 TWR Eastern European Masters ( Eastern Europe ): March 18 to 20

): March 18 to 20 Pelaajat Nordic Masters ( Nordics ): March 18 to 20

): March 18 to 20 MESA Nomadic Masters ( South East Asia ): March 21 to 23 (online) and March 26 (LAN)

): March 21 to 23 (online) and March 26 (LAN) WePlay CIS Masters ( CIS ): March 25 to 27

): March 25 to 27 FantasyExpo EU Champions ( Western Europe ): March 25 to 27

): March 25 to 27 Ace North American Masters (North America): March 28 to 30

BLAST Premier continues to evolve as a staple ESports tourney for CSGO.

BLAST has continued growth in the last few years as one of the biggest ESports series beyond Valve Majors. The competition BLAST faces is a stiff one from ESL.

Hence, continued expansion is a necessity until equilibrium or monopoly. The BLAST Premier Spring Qualifiers for CSGO is evidence in that regard.

With IEM Katowice going strong, BLAST looks to compete against a stable ecosystem. Here is BLAST Premier’s Commissioner, Andrew Haworth‘s view:

“We are now in a position where we are working with leading regional partners to offer teams from over 100 countries the opportunity to feature in our Spring Showdowns. The qualifiers have become a hugely important part of the BLAST Premier and wider Counter-Strike ecosystem—giving teams of all ability and standing a shot at playing on a global stage, against the world’s best.”

