Post TI Roster Shuffle: Post-TI Roster Shuffle in several Teams as they prepare for next DPC season

Post TI roster shuffles are happening right now as we post this article. We have come across certain Official tweets regarding roster changes.

The Dota 2 TI10 just ended with a bang. With Russian pride, Team Spirit, lifting the Aegis of Champions, dreams and hopes of many professional squads got crushed. Hence, a lot of teams are going through post ti roster shuffles.

Quite a few Dota 2 teams are undergoing roster changes. Here, we list the current roster changes as of uploading this post.

PSG.LGD roster shuffles

The players from the Chinese pride, PSG.LGD, decided to stick together and play for another year. The abode of the Chinese Gaming Gods was just a victory away from the Aegis of Champions.

LGD’s General Manager Pan Fei shared that their players have unanimously agreed to stick together and fight again for another year. — Tiffani ‘Oling’ Lim (@babyolingg) October 18, 2021

Quincy Crew roster shuffles

North American underdogs Quincy Crew has two confirmed shuffles. Offlaner Rodrigo ‘Lelis‘ Santos and coach Maurice ‘KheZu‘ Gutmann have said their goodbyes. A new team for the two pros has not been confirmed as of right now.

QCY parting ways and my future Read: https://t.co/4r8i0BVCTJ — Rodrigo Lelis (@lelisdota) October 17, 2021

Thunder Predator roster shuffles

South American gamers from Thunder Predator decided for zero roster changes after TI10. However, the players have parted ways with the organisation. They are scouting for a new one.

3. We staying together as a team and Parting ways with Thunder Predator for next DPC season. currently lfo , can contact me on dm.

Roster :

1.@KotaroHayama_

2.@Leostyledota

3.Frank

4.MoOz

5.@WuDotA — MoOz (@MoOzDota) October 16, 2021

NoPing Esports roster shuffles

Brazilian NoPing Esports did not qualify for this year’s TI. The organisation announced a full roster shuffle, with the agreement of all the players. They will be signing a new squad for the upcoming DPC season.

Mensagem para os fãs do time de dota 2 NoPing VPN pic.twitter.com/jgwmSsaAaq — NoPing e-sports (@NoPingEsports) October 18, 2021

Undying roster shuffles

North American squad Undying were eliminated in the Lower Brackets after a mediocre performance. Coach Kim ‘Febby‘ Yong-Min made his departure today. He looks for a new squad to train.

Lft pos 5 4 coach any region — Yongmin Kim (@Febbydota) October 18, 2021

