Dota 2 7.30e: Most important changes in the recent update

Dota 2 hit us with the awaited post TI patch 7.30e, with The International now taking a backseat. Major nerfs and rebalances have been added to TI favourite Items and Heroes.

Dota 2 7.30e patch is the most unbalanced patch we have ever seen. Even though rebalancing is the target, major nerfs prevent TI favourite heroes and items from becoming Meta again for a long time.

There is also a Silver lining, owing to the fact that older heroes will become more viable again. There are major changes in damage numbers and spell interactions.

Also read: All of the abilities and release date for Chamber, VALORANT’s new weapon-savvy agent.

For most Dota 2 players change is constant. But meta shifts can also end Professional rosters entirely, as we have seen countless times.

Marci powers her way into Dota along with a new treasure and the 7.30e gameplay update — https://t.co/cmc8P35alf pic.twitter.com/bvXdUkI5Dx — DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) October 28, 2021

We have listed the changes and additions that will impact the game most up ahead. Patch 7.30e yet again will change Dota 2 landscape forever.

Treasure of the Wordless Trek

The Treasure of the Wordless Trek costs $2.49. The all-new treasure features sets for Zeus, Sven, Puck, Lina, Brewmaster, Clockwerk, Lich, Pangolier, Templar Assassin, and Ancient Apparation, a Very Rare Spectre set, and Extremely Rare Razor set.

General Changes Dota 2 7.30e

Experience received from Small Camps has been nerfed by 10%.

Also read: Dota 2 Marci released: Ability pool, talents and possible position in meta.

Item Changes in Dota 2 7.30e

Nerfs

Bottle: Rune stored duration reduced from 120 seconds to 90 seconds. Satanic: Bonus damage reduced from 55 to 45. Silver edge: •Attack Damage reduced from +60 to +52 •Attack Speed reduced from +40 to +35. Veil of Discord: No longer amplifies attack based spells like cleaves, splashes, damage return, etc.



Buffs

Battle Fury: •Bonus damage increased from 55 to 60. •Quell bonus damage reduced from 18 to 15. Linken’s Sphere: All stats increased from 14 to 16. Mage Slayer: •Debuff duration increased from 4 to 6. •Attack Speed increased from 15 to 20. Psychic Headband: No longer triggers Linkens Sphere (similar to Bullwhip). Skullbasher: Recipe cost reduced from 900 to 825. Wraith Band: Armor bonus increased from 1.5 to 2.

Hero Changes and Rebalance in Dota 2 7.30e

Nerfs

Earth Shaker: Fissure -Mana cost increased from 110/130/150/170 to 125/140/155/170. Enchant Totem -Scepter no longer grants Cleave to ranged heroes. Elder Titan: Astral Spirit •Movement speed per hero rescaled from 7% to 5/6/7/8%. •Bonus damage per hero reduced from 20/40/60/80 to 14/36/58/80. •Vision range reduced from 400 to 350. Ember Spirit: Activate Fire Remnant -Cast point increased from 0 to 0.1. Fire Remnant -Scepter no longer reduces manacost. Lycan: Wolf Bite •Scepter cooldown now matches Shapeshift (80 to 125/110/95). •Scepter now causes the target to have a fully fixed 150 attack range. Magnus: Horn Toss •Shard now applies a 100% MS and 100 AS slow to targets instead of a stun (duration from 0.75 to 1.25). •Shard damage is now done at the start rather than the end Skewer -Range reduced from 900/1000/1100/1200 to 900/975/1050/1125. Talents -Level 20 Talent reduced from +425 Skewer Range to +375.

Also read: Twitch Paid Stream boost service: Community backlash against Amazon’s new strategy.

Horn Toss stun has been completely removed on Magnus. No more insane Skewers.

Spectre: Shadow Step -Scepter cooldown increased from 30 to 40. Talents -Level 10 Talent reduced from -5s Spectral Dagger Cooldown to -4s. Storm Spirit: •Base damage reduced by 2. Electric Vortex -Cooldown increased from 16 to 22/20/18/16. Tinker: Heat-Seeking Missile -Manacost increased from 80/95/110/125 to 95/105/115/125. Laser -Scepter bonus range reduced from +300 to +200. Tiny: Tree Throw – •Unit bonus damage reduced from 25% to 20% (now matches Tree Grab values). •Splash now equals Tree Grab splash values (from 200% to 40/60/80/100%). Tree Grab -Building damage reduced from 90/120/150/180% to 70/100/130/160%. Talents -Level 15 Talent reduced from +30% Tree Grab Unit Damage to +20% (tooltip was 15% before but was doing double damage). Void Spirit: Dissimilate -•Cast point increased from 0.2 to 0.3. •Shard bonus damage reduced from 200 to 175. Talents -•Level 20 Talent reduced from 14% Spell Amplification to 12%. •Level 25 Talent reduced from Dissimilate Stuns for 2s to 1.75s.

Buffs

BroodMother: •Base movement speed increased from 275 to 280. Spin Web- Charge replenish time reduced from 40 to 30. Talents – Level 15 Talent reduced from -15s Spin Web Recharge Time to -10s. Chen: Base damage increased by 2. Hand of God -Manacost reduced from 250/350/450 to 200/300/400. Penitence – Manacost reduced from 70/80/90/100 to 70/75/80/85. Drow Ranger: Base damage increased by 2. Hand of God -Manacost reduced from 250/350/450 to 200/300/400. Penitence -Manacost reduced from 70/80/90/100 to 70/75/80/85. Keeper of the Light: Solar Bind -Magic resistance reduction increased from 15/20/25/30% to 16/22/28/34%. Spirit Form -Illuminate heal increased from 30/45/60% to 40/50/60%. Omniknight: •Base armor increased by 1. Degen Aura -Slow from 10/19/28/37% to 14/22/30/38%.

Manacost of Hook on Pudge has been reduced. Spacecow now does more Dps.

New hero is Strength/Agility melee with 4 active abilities. Alchemist buffed.

Axe buffed.

Bane nerfed.

Broodmother buffed.

Chen buffed.

Doom small nerf.

D Ranger buffed.

Earthshaker nerfed.

E Titan nerfed.

E Spirit small nerf.

Grimstroke small nerf.

Io nerfed.

K ot Light buffed. — Matej🇸🇰 (@savvym_) October 29, 2021

Outworld Destroyer: Essence Flux -Mana restore increased from 20/30/40/50% to 30/40/50/60%. Talents -Level 10 Talent increased from +15 Attack Speed to +20. Pudge: Meat Hook -Manacost reduced from 135 to 110. Dismember -Shard ally regen reduced from 6% to 5%. Pugna: Nether Blast -Cast range increased from 450 to 500. Talents -•Level 10 Talent increased from +175 Health to +200. •Level 10 Talent increased from +15 Movement Speed to +20. Spirit Breaker: •Base strength increased by 1. •Base movement speed increased from 290 to 295. •Nether Strike-Damage increased from 100/175/250 to 125/200/275. Warlock: Shadow Word – Cast range increased from 450/600/750/900 to 600/700/800/900.

Alas, the patch brought in more nerfs than any important additions to the game. But, there has been one UI change over the previous patch.

The shared tango now also shows the timer before which the tango must be used. It is a useful quality of life improvement.

Also, Marci is extremely broken and overpowered at the moment. As a result, we hope that the rebalances arrive soon.

Also read: Valorant New Battle Pass: Skins for Valorant’s Act 3 Leaked.