“Valorant NA LCQ to resume from 27th October”, stated by Valorant North American LCQ officials

NA LCQ Valorant will continue from 27th October, but the event will be held online due to previous incidents caused during LAN.

Following the incidents caused on Day 2 of NA LCQ, the North American Last Chance Qualifiers was postponed to take place another time.

According to the official statement from Riot Games, NA LCQ will now resume from 27th October. However, the event will be held online rather than on LAN as the NA Valorant team can’t seem to arrange events properly due to COVID restrictions.

The events were stopped temporarily due to tensions between FaZe clan And Rise Nation

The results from Day 1 of Valorant NA LCQ will carry forward and will not be reset. The format of the matches is the same as before. Even though the event is online, the Oceania teams cannot participate.

Valorant NA LCQ Bracket

Valorant NA LCQ: Schedule and Timings

October 27, 2021

12:00 PM PT – Upper Quarterfinals: FaZe Clan vs. Rise

03:00 PM PT – Upper Quarterfinals: Version 1 vs. Cloud9 Blue

06:00 PM PT – Upper Semifinals: TBD

October 28, 2021

12:00 PM PT – Lower Round 1: Gen.G vs. Luminosity

03:00 PM PT – Lower Round 1: TBD

October 29, 2021

12:00 PM PT – Lower Round 2: TBD

03:00 PM PT – Lower Round 2: XSET vs. TBD

06:00 PM PT – Upper Final: 100 Thieves vs. TBD

October 30, 2021

12:00 PM PT – Lower Round 3: TBD

03:00 PM PT – Lower Final: TBD

October 31, 2021

12:00 PM PT – Grand Final: TBD

You can watch the matches live on Youtube: Valorant YouTube Stream

Twitch is your appetiser: Valorant Twitch Stream 1 and Valorant Twitch Stream 2