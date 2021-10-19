“Valorant NA LCQ to resume from 27th October”, stated by Valorant North American LCQ officials

NA LCQ Valorant will continue from 27th October, but the event will be held online due to previous incidents caused during LAN.
Following the incidents caused on Day 2 of NA LCQ, the North American Last Chance Qualifiers was postponed to take place another time.
According to the official statement from Riot Games, NA LCQ will now resume from 27th October. However, the event will be held online rather than on LAN as the NA Valorant team can’t seem to arrange events properly due to COVID restrictions.
The events were stopped temporarily due to tensions between FaZe clan And Rise Nation
The results from Day 1 of Valorant NA LCQ will carry forward and will not be reset. The format of the matches is the same as before. Even though the event is online, the Oceania teams cannot participate.
Valorant NA LCQ Bracket
Valorant NA LCQ: Schedule and Timings
October 27, 2021
- 12:00 PM PT – Upper Quarterfinals: FaZe Clan vs. Rise
- 03:00 PM PT – Upper Quarterfinals: Version 1 vs. Cloud9 Blue
- 06:00 PM PT – Upper Semifinals: TBD
October 28, 2021
- 12:00 PM PT – Lower Round 1: Gen.G vs. Luminosity
- 03:00 PM PT – Lower Round 1: TBD
October 29, 2021
- 12:00 PM PT – Lower Round 2: TBD
- 03:00 PM PT – Lower Round 2: XSET vs. TBD
- 06:00 PM PT – Upper Final: 100 Thieves vs. TBD
October 30, 2021
- 12:00 PM PT – Lower Round 3: TBD
- 03:00 PM PT – Lower Final: TBD
October 31, 2021
- 12:00 PM PT – Grand Final: TBD
You can watch the matches live on Youtube: Valorant YouTube Stream
Twitch is your appetiser: Valorant Twitch Stream 1 and Valorant Twitch Stream 2