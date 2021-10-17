Dota 2 The International ( TI10 ) prize-pool distribution: An overview of how much money the TI10 winner and runner ups receive

The TI10 prize pool has always attracted millions of viewers each year just because of the sheer value of the total Prize Money. Consequently, after 11 years, the current prize money stands at $40,018,195.

Most esports events in the year are not memorable at all. But The International with all its bells and whistles surely remains something special to watch or even visit every year.

Not so much this year though. After postponing multiple times last year due to Covid19 sanctions, events resumed this with no viewers in the stadium in Brussels, Romania.

TI for Dota 2 started in 2011 with $1 million prize pool. This year and last year combined we have a prize pool of $40,018,195.

We really rooted for Team Spirit this year. Tough luck for PSG.LGD and Team Secret.

This is how the Prize pool gets distributed in Dota 2 The International:

• The Winner of the entire series receives 50% of the money

•First Runner up receives 30% of the money

•Second Runner up receives 20% of the total Prize pool

The prize pool distribution ratio is 5:4:1

This year Team Spirit won in the Dota 2 The International. They will be taking home Aegis of Champions and whopping prize money of $20,000,000(That’s 20 million).

After being in the TI Grand Finals for the Third time, PSG.LGD could not get hands-on with their dream. They will be taking $12 million back to China.

Team Secret lost out Team Spirit in the Lower Bracket finals today. They will be taking home $8 million.

To sum up, Team Spirit’s story is that of determination and taking challenges head-on. We wish them more successful future endeavours.