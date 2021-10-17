League of Legends World Championship 2021 ( LOL Worlds ) prize-pool distribution: An overview of how much money the LOL Worlds winner and runner ups receive

The current LOL World Championship has a prize pool of $2.1 million. Though it is not as high as last year($2.23 million) But it is not something to pass over.

The League of Legends World Championship started on Tuesday, October 5. The Grand Finals for the event are to be organised on November 9 if all goes well.

As a result of the Covid pandemic, the total prize pool has dropped by $150,000 from last years maximum. With Faker’s return to the fray, we have an extremely interesting LOL Worlds to look out for this year.

From the method of prize distribution listed on the official website and Wiki on LOL worlds, we have compiled a list of prize money by finish place.

There are a total of 22 participants this year from various regions across the globe. All of them are receiving a pool portion.

We are providing it below:

First – $489,500

Second – $333,750

Third – $178,000

Fourth – $178,000

Fifth – $100,125

Sixth – $100,125

Seventh – $100,125

Eighth – $100,125

Ninth – $55,625

Tenth – $55,625

Eleventh – $55,625

The current venue of the 2021 LOL Worlds is Laugardalshol Arena in Reykjavík, Captial City of Iceland.

Twelfth – $55,625

Thirteenth – $50,063

Fourteenth – $50,063

Fifteenth – $50,063

Sixteenth – $50,063

Seventeenth – $38,938

Eighteenth – $38,938

Nineteenth – $27,813

Twentieth – $27,813

Twenty-first – $22,250

Twenty-second – $22,250

Today MAD Lions, Gen.G and Liquid face each other for Best of 2 in the group stage. There is still a long way to go until we reach the Grand Finale.

To sum up, we just wish that the event continues smoothly.