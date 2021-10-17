ESports

League of Legends World Championship 2021 ( LOL Worlds ) prize-pool distribution: An overview of how much money the LOL Worlds winner and runner ups receive

Worlds 2021
ch33n1 L4NC3L077

•NFT aficionado •E-sports fanatic •Indie GameDev

Previous Article
"I still own you!": Aaron Rodgers humiliates Bears fans after dominating 'rivalry' vs. Chicago, outdueling Justin Fields
Next Article
"Having Domaine on your wine must be a special moment for Ayesha Curry": Carmelo Anthony speaks glowingly about Steph Curry's wine business Domaine Curry
E-Sports Latest News
Team Liquid, EMEA LCQ Champions
Team Liquid shows that the brother buff is real to win Valorant EMEA LCQ Grand Finals

Team liquid defeats Guild Escorts, in Valorant EMEA LCQ and qualifies for Valorant Champions. Valorant…