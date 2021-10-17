League of Legends World Championship 2021 ( LOL Worlds ) prize-pool distribution: An overview of how much money the LOL Worlds winner and runner ups receive

The current LOL World Championship has a prize pool of $2.1 million. Though it is not as high as last year($2.23 million) But it is not something to pass over.
The League of Legends World Championship started on Tuesday, October 5. The Grand Finals for the event are to be organised on November 9 if all goes well.
As a result of the Covid pandemic, the total prize pool has dropped by $150,000 from last years maximum. With Faker’s return to the fray, we have an extremely interesting LOL Worlds to look out for this year.
From the method of prize distribution listed on the official website and Wiki on LOL worlds, we have compiled a list of prize money by finish place.
There are a total of 22 participants this year from various regions across the globe. All of them are receiving a pool portion.
We are providing it below:
First – $489,500
Second – $333,750
Third – $178,000
Fourth – $178,000
Fifth – $100,125
Sixth – $100,125
Seventh – $100,125
Eighth – $100,125
Ninth – $55,625
Tenth – $55,625
Eleventh – $55,625
The current venue of the 2021 LOL Worlds is Laugardalshol Arena in Reykjavík, Captial City of Iceland.
Twelfth – $55,625
Thirteenth – $50,063
Fourteenth – $50,063
Fifteenth – $50,063
Sixteenth – $50,063
Seventeenth – $38,938
Eighteenth – $38,938
Nineteenth – $27,813
Twentieth – $27,813
Twenty-first – $22,250
Twenty-second – $22,250
Also read: How does the TI10 prize pool of $40 million will be divided among the winner and runner ups
Today MAD Lions, Gen.G and Liquid face each other for Best of 2 in the group stage. There is still a long way to go until we reach the Grand Finale.
To sum up, we just wish that the event continues smoothly.