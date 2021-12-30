ESports

Xiao8 found innocent of accusations as PSG.LGD completes their investigation into allegations of Dota 2 TI10 matchfixing.

PSG LGD Coach Xiao8 has been declared innocent of Matchfixing allegations
ch33n1 L4NC3L077

•NFT aficionado •E-sports fanatic •Indie GameDev

