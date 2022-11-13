Dr DisRespect reacts DMZ mode, explains his concerns with new Warzone 2.0 mode

“Does it get to a point where they might be doing the same stuff over and over after a while?” asked a very disappointed Dr DisRespect as he reacts to Warzone 2’s DMZ mode. The popular Call of Duty streamer expressed his concern about the PvPvE mode which will get introduced with the release of Warzone 2.0.

Though he was not invited to the Warzone 2 Game Mode test, Dr DisRespect reacted to the content creators who played the new mode. Here’s what he said about the Demilitarized Zone game mode.

Dr DisRespect unimpressed by the DMZ mode of Warzone 2.0, reacts to it

During the November 9 Game Mode stream, Dr DisRespect was watching DrLupo explore DMZ. He was unimpressed by what the mode looked like:

“Too much AI. Just like unnecessary shots and fights. I know they want to keep you engaged. They want to like make sure your sensories are heightened,” he said when DrLupo was tackling the AI enemies.

In the mode, players had to complete missions, engage and win against the AI enemies. All of this has to be done while surviving the game.

Besides the mode, he also resorted to bashing the Al Mazrah map. He could be heard saying things like “There are certain things that I’m like ‘oh man.’ Like, for whatever reason, this map and the way it’s designed with this map… we’ll see how it is,” he added, disapprovingly.

The streamer also questioned whether things would change in the mode for players who want to play the mode more than once. “How deep does it go? Ok, there’s an objective that they’re doing, there’s another objective while playing in a match… Or are there very unique missions and objectives even after so many hours played of this mode?”

The streamer is probably showing so much interest in the game since he has a studio of his own. He has been working on developing a game called DEADROP, which he claims is way better than Warzone. While the questions he has are valid, he will not have to wait for long to find answers. Warzone 2 will release on November 16, 2022, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

