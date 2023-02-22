Draymond Green reveals Hollywood Dream if things didn't work out in the NBA

Feb 6, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green (23) warms up before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Draymond Green is widely considered to be one of the most integral pieces of the Golden State Warriors franchise. The man is a defensive force with an incredible basketball IQ.

There have been several occasions where Green’s ability to direct the play has come in handy. Add to that the fact that he is a natural leader with a big personality, and that makes him almost irreplaceable on any roster.

Basketball means a lot to him, but what if he never stepped onto the court? What would he be doing? Well, according to Green, his ability to direct the play and people would have translated to the big screen, as he would have pursued his Hollywood aspirations.

Draymond Green believes he would have been a director if not for basketball

Becoming a professional athlete is nothing but a pipe dream for many people. But Draymond Green is currently living that dream out in the NBA.

The four-time NBA Champion has achieved so much as a basketball player. However, one can’t help but wonder what Green would have done in the absence of basketball. This was answered by the former Defensive Player of the Year himself.

On a “fill in the blank” section in a podcast with Taylor Rooks, Draymond revealed that he would have been a director if basketball hadn’t worked out.

“Possibly a director. Directing people is one of my strengths though. And, so if I can learn that business, I think I can apply some things about leadership that I already understand.”

Draymond, the director, would be quite the sight. But, given his level of intellect and the dedication he puts into anything he pursues, he would definitely find success.

Draymond could get his chance in directing as he looks to invest in the entertainment business

It’s quite obvious from his many stints on live television and from hosting his own podcast that Draymond Green has a flair for entertainment. Add that to the fact that he recently filed trademarks for “New Media By Draymond Green,” and it looks like he may be venturing into the business. Who knows? He may get a chance to direct something after all.

Draymond Green has filed two new trademark applications:

GREEN 23

THE NEW MEDIA BY DRAYMOND GREEN The filings indicate that Green plans to launch a:

Podcast

Clothing brand

Management company for pro athletes

Draymond certainly has the skills to make it big as an entertainer. Hopefully, these trademarks serve as tools to help him on his journey into the industry.

