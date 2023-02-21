HomeSearch

Akash Murty
|Published 21/02/2023

Why Draymond Green Said, “Only LeBron James’ Resume Stacks Up to His” Among 2023 All-Stars? NBA Twitter Might Have an Answer

Image Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Draymond Green, much like Dennis Rodman, has always been one of the most impactful players on a basketball court, whose numbers after the game, would never tell you the same story.

It might be the reason why he thinks he is as good as LeBron James making some people wonder about his sanity. He did mischievously say it on the live telecast of the All-Star event to make it more dramatic.

However, a particular statistic might tell you that the Warriors’ point forward is not as absurd with his take as the part-time NBA analyst for TNT sounded on live television during the 2023 All-Star Game.

Only LeBron James has more Playoffs points, assists, rebounds, blocks, and steals total than Draymond Green

Apart from his once All-NBA level elite defense, the 2017 DPOY is not a specialist at any skills on the basketball court. However, he is the true definition of “Jack of all trades”, if that phrase fits well at all with anybody.

He might have played in just 8 post-seasons compared to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 18, Scottie Pippen’s 16, or MJ’s 13 but Green is just second to the King (15 postseasons) when it comes to totals of points, rebounds, assists, blocks, and steals in Playoffs.

Insane! These Tweets might have come a day before Green’s take, but it does prove he is absurdly underrated. Some fans believe the same.

The best of the lot.

When it’s all said and done, Green should be a First Ballot Hall-of-Fame

It’s not a surety as of now with his dying popularity in the NBA community as a player, but Green in his prime was phenomenal. The 32-year-old still has a lot to offer to teams that want to win a championship, and he might be looking for a job too for the 2023-24 season.

But his decline to impact this season shouldn’t come in the way. Neither should his career averages of 8.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.4 steals, and a block per game.

As unbelievable as it may be, this is the same man with better combined-career statics apart from just one man in the game of basketball. Green is probably the most impactful player in his heyday when he is rolling with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. No matter who they are playing.

For what it’s worth, we should never forget his impact on the game wherever his career goes after the Warriors if he does leave. And if somehow he misses out on the NBA’s greatest-100 players of all time when the list comes out, he must be a First Ballot Hall of Fame by then to not be sour about the snub.

