DRX Valorant add Foxy9 as Sixth

DRX Valorant adds Foxy9 as a reserve member to their roster, which features Stax, RB, Mako, Zest, and BuZz. More details below.

DRX is one of the strongest Valorant teams in the world. Their performances against OpTic and Team Secret in VCT tournaments are replayable and commendable. DRX is the only team that has not changed its core roster for VCT 2023. However, they did add a sixth member to the team just in case they need a sub.

Players try to join qualifying teams for VCT 2023, while popular brands pick up unrestricted free agents. Quite recently, Guild Leo joined Fnatic, and OpTic Yay joined C9. We have articles about them as well. However, let us look at the roster in detail along with Foxy9.

Also Read: Fnatic Valorant Acquire Guild Leo for VCT 2023

DRX Sign Foxy9 as Sixth Member

DRX has the perfect roster in and out of the tournament. Riot has teams that are trustworthy for the Ascension League. DRX qualified because of their fanbase and also because they are noteworthy tournament contenders. DRX contains BuZz, one of the most consistent duelists, while Zest, Stax, Mako, and RB are consistent fraggers.

DRX made waves in VCT 2022, going until the Lower Finals. However, they lost to OpTic, who managed to scratch and claw their way out of the match. In addition. OpTic did not qualify for The Ascension League because they can be unreliable in showing up for tournaments.

Getting Foxy9 as a reliable sixth only enhances the chances of DRX being a more consistent team in the League. Many out there have praised DRX for their set plays and coordination. Denying utility and trades is one of their strong suits, while their comps look unchanged and consistent.

Their set plays are beautiful to look at, and their ability to frag matched OpTic and teams who could clutch situations when teams weren’t performing up to the mark. With their roster finalized, they have more time to prepare for VCT 2023. In addition, the unchanged roster gives them team confidence, a comm advantage, and trust in plays.

DRX will be even more competitive now that they have a reserve member.

Also Read: CS: GO star s1mple extends NAVI contract till 2025