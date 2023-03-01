VCT LOCK//IN 2023 LOUD vs DRX, Where to Watch, Time and More!

VCT LOCK//IN is coming to an end with the semi-finals starting from 2nd March. The first match is DRX vs. LOUD in a brawl of the bulls.

We call it a brawl of the bulls because both teams have an unhinged playstyle. LOUD has been dominating opponents since the 2022 Champions. Meanwhile, DRX, with their tact and mechanical aim has proved that they are one of the best teams in the world. Both teams have the smartest IGLs in the game. Stax has been a lifesaver for DRX countless times while Saadhak’s flex roles have kept the opponents constantly on the back foot. Let us compare both teams head to head.

DRX Vs. LOUD: VCT LOCK//IN: Head-to-Head Comparison Time, Date, and Watch Parties!

America’s last hope 🇧🇷 — LOUD Saadhak (@loud_saadhak) February 27, 2023

These are the end matches of the tournament so the stakes are as high as ever. The match will be a Best of 5 with teams possibly battling it out on the sixth map. LOUD has a good track record against opponents in B05s; the same goes for the DRX boys. Let us take a look at the lineup for both teams.

DRX

Stax

Zest

RB

Buzz

Mako

LOUD

Saadhak

Aaspas

Less

Cauanzin

Tuyz

All eyes will be on clutch players like Aaspas, Cauanzin, and Tuyz from the Americas. The whole of DRX has the best mechanical aim consistency out of any team. Let us see where you can watch the game along with the time.

#VCTLOCKIN continues on March 2nd with the start of the Semi-Finals! pic.twitter.com/vjptEawecJ — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) February 27, 2023

DRX vs Loud Date, Time, Where to Watch

The game will take place on 2nd March, which is a Thursday. The game starts at 10:30 PM IST, 2:00 AM JST, 9:00 AM PST, and 6:00 PM CEST. You can watch it on Valorant’s official Twitch Channel or go to Tarik’s stream to watch it. Although, we do not know if Tarik will stream it since he will be in Sao Paulo for the Show Match on March 4th.

Alternatively, streamers like Sgares, Zombs, and Marved might stream it, but you are going to have to be on the lookout for that. Who do you think is going to win the game? LOUD or DRX? Let’s Discuss!

