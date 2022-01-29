FaZe Vs Guard: Nets wins an insane 1v4 Ace against FaZe in the first round of the first map

Take a look at Net’s insane 1v4 clutch in the matchup between Faze Vs Guard, which ultimately gave them their win.

The matches for the VCT stage 1: Challengers 1 open qualifiers have been nothing but interesting. And seeing the fact that the open qualifiers are this competitive. We can’t even begin to imagine how much fun the group stages are going to be.

Keeping that aside, yesterday’s match between Faze Clan and Guard was surprising. I’m only saying that because if we are being totally honest, we don’t think that Faze would lose in the open qualifiers.

Do we have your attention yet? GGs @FaZeClan, we’re on to the next round. #StandGuard pic.twitter.com/a7VlCznQyC — The Guard (@TheGuard) January 29, 2022

But what can someone do when players like Nets do this to you in the first round of the first match.

Net’s insane clutch in Faze vs Guard

As soon as the round started neT got the first blood onto Babybay. And this pick inspired Guard to push C long. However, Faze’s setup on C was just impenetrable. And neT’s was the only one left from the Guards, with the spike in his hands against 4 players of Faze.

So he decided to go and plant at A and wanted to play off of his turret and a swarm granade. And boy oh boy did luck side with him with this play. This was the first round, so the players didn’t have a shield. And the turret with the swarm nade and neT’s classic aim was enough for him to clutch a 1v4 with an ACE.

