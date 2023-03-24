F1 Champions Jenson Button and Kimi Raikkonen Embrace Change in Mindset Ahead of NASCAR Debut in COTA

F1 has always been the most popular form of motorsport in most countries, but in the US, NASCAR has always had the edge. It is only recently that F1 has started to gain popularity in America, and they are finally closing the gap to NASCAR. On the other hand, drivers who were stars in F1, are also becoming more open-minded when it comes to considering an opportunity in NASCAR.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that 2007 World Champion Kimi Raikkonen and 2009 World Champion Jenson Button were going to take part in the Cup Series this year. This became huge news for fans of the sport in America and also had local stars like Chase Briscoe extremely excited.

The Iceman is coming! 🧊 Kimi Raikkonen will race for @TeamTrackhouse‘s @THProject91 in the NASCAR Cup Series at @WGI! — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 26, 2022

There have been several F1 stars who took part in NASCAR over the years, including Jacques Villeneuve and Juan Pablo Montoya, but the mindset was very different according to Button. The former Brawn GP driver recalls how F1 drivers were apprehensive about leaving behind Formula cars and adopting stock cars. This is something that he feels has changed over the years.

Next-gen cars in NASCAR will help F1 drivers adjust

Button is set to make his Cup Series debut at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix this weekend. He will drive the Number 15 Mobil 1 Ford Mustang, belonging to Rick Ware racing.

Ahead of his maiden outing, Button spoke to ESPN about how he is approaching a new kind of race weekend. The COTA won’t be an unfamiliar place for Button, since it is a circuit where he has started five races in F1.

BREAKING: Jenson Button is going to take part in three races of the NASCAR Cup Series 🏎 pic.twitter.com/iq1123jesd — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 10, 2023

“It’s still scary because it is still so much different than what I am used to,” Button said.

Earlier, transitioning from F1 to NASCAR was very difficult, because it required a unique personality and style of driving. That’s why Villeneuve & Montoya were not successful in the series, but Button insists that, things are not the same anymore, recalls Trackhouse Racing team owner Justin Marks.

Kimi Raikkonen excited about NASCAR outing

In an interview with Motorsport, Raikkonen spoke about how much he is looking forward the competing at the COTA again. His last race in Austin was back in 2021 when he finished P13 for Alfa Romeo. In fact, his last win in F1 also came at the COTA in 2018, when he was driving for Ferrari.

Ahead of this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race, Raikkonen admitted that his experience in the circuit will certainly give him an edge, but also acknowledged the fact that driving an F1 car and a stock car feels different.

“I am excited to have another go,” the Finn said. “And hopefully we will stay out of any big issues. This will be tricky for sure, but the further we go in the weekend the easier it gets.”