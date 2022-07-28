How Miami amassed $350 Million from F1 race in 2022

F1 hosted the first ever Miami Grand Prix earlier this year, which was won by Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

F1 is growing at a very rapid pace globally, but the US audience in particular has taken a liking to the sport. A big reason behind this has been Netflix’s blockbuster docuseries, Drive to Survive.

The US Grand Prix has been taking place in Austin since 2012 (with the exception of the 2020 season) and is one of the most popular races on the calendar. Earlier this year, a second American race in Miami was added.

The Miami GP made a huge impact on #F1 earlier this year with its celebrity draw, fake marina and six-foot iguanas ✍️ @CoddersF1 assesses Miami’s inaugural race and what it could mean for future F1 races ⬇️https://t.co/be6ZeAwYPL — Autosport (@autosport) June 3, 2022

To add to that, the organizers have announced that a third race in the US will take place 2023 onwards. The hugely anticipated Las Vegas Grand Prix will make it’s debut next year. This was met with some criticism from F1 fans, but there is a big reason behind them introducing these new races.

Miami had the attention of the entire sporting world during the race earlier this April. Several celebrities and sporting icons paid a visit to the city, in addition to the hundreds of thousands of fans. According to pagesix.com, the city’s local economy was boosted by $350 million.

Max Verstappen wants Red Bull to build bigger gap to Ferrari in the remainder for F1

Verstappen is 63 points ahead of Ferrari right now in the Drivers’ Championship Standings. The Red Bull driver has been spectacular this season. However, Ferrari’s engine problems and mistakes made by Leclerc have a played a huge role in increasing this deficit.

This is why Verstappen recognizes the threat the Maranello based team poses. They are equal in terms of speed in most races, so Verstappen wants the Milton-Keynes outfit to push harder and build a bigger gap.

Good stuff!!! 💪 I’m definitely very happy to win this one and to pick up more good points 👊 The car was very good today and we managed the race really well. Together this makes it a great day for us @redbullracing let’s keep this going 👊#KeepPushing #FrenchGP pic.twitter.com/emMNM6d8xo — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) July 24, 2022

“It’s a great lead, but a lot of things can happen,” the 24-year old said. “I just want to stay focused. We need a lot more good results. We still need more one-lap pace. And I think the next race is going to be a bit more of a struggle for us, where I think Ferrari is going to be really, really quick.”

“But we’ll see. Again, it’s all about scoring points every single race, even when it’s not your day,” he concluded.

