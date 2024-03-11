Away From the Track, Max Verstappen Faces Defeat at the Hands of 4-Year-Old Penelope – “Where Is the Trophy?”

For the past two years, Max Verstappen has been an unstoppable force in F1. He has won three back to back world championship titles, with rivals finding it extremely difficult to dethrone him. However, recently the Dutchman admitted that he was recently defeated by 4-year-old Penelope.

During a live-streaming session of his sim racing, Verstappen disclosed that he got crushed by his girlfriend Kelly Piquet’s daughter Penelope in Jenga. While speaking about this (as quoted by X), Verstappen said, “We played Jenga!”

However, later, when Verstappen’s friend inquired whether Penelope beat him, Verstappen replied, ” She did! There was nothing anymore to pull out. Like you know all the bricks were gone.”

Jenga is an excellent game for teaching young kids how to make quick decisions. The game ends when any part of the tower falls, which can happen anytime a block is shifted or removed. Interestingly, when Verstappen finished his confession, a follower on X went as far as to demand a trophy for Penelope. A fan using the handle wrote, ” Where is the trophy.”

Moreover, following this revelation, fans quickly took to the comment section, jokingly suggesting that she ought to be in F1. She is the only person who has defeated Verstappen in anything in 2024.

Verstappen shares a very close bond with his girlfriend’s daughter. On several occasions, fans have even spotted Penelope disturbing Verstappen while he is live streaming.

Max Verstappen opens up about his relationship with Penelope

On track, Verstappen is enjoying unprecedented dominance. Off the track too, he has a very stable personal life, living with his partner Kelly Piquet in Monaco. Over the last few years, he has also gotten very close to Piquet’s daughter Penelope, and the latter’s occasional appearances on Verstappen’s streams leaves fans in awe.

While speaking about the same, during his conversation with Time.com, Verstappen clarified that he is not trying to replace Penelope’s biological father, Daniel Kvyat. He elaborated, “I’m not the father, that’s not the aim. It’s always very important that she has a good relationship with her own father, which she has. But I see her every day when I’m at home. We get on very well.”

In addition, Verstappen also revealed his plan to begin his own family. He added that he wants his children o choose their own path in life. He won’t push them into the world of motorsports.