Is Max Verstappen Related to Penelope Kvyat?: Who Is the Father of Kelly Piquet’s Child

Max Verstappen has been in a serious long-term relationship with Kelly Piquet since 2020. Naturally, Piquet’s daughter, Penelope lives with the couple in their Monaco home. Through the years, we’ve seen some really wholesome moments between the three-time world champion and ‘P’, as a result.

Fans over at X got to witness arguably the cutest exchange between the two yesterday. In a video that his been doing the rounds of X, Verstappen can be seen chilling on live stream with his friends playing FIFA.

However, P clings onto the 26-year-old and starts crying because she doesn’t want to take a bath! This leads to Verstappen adorably consoling and convincing her.

Fans have been gushing over the duo of Verstappen and P for a while now. Many have dubbed him as Max Dadstappen, too! However, it may surprise a few to learn that Verstappen is actually not the biological father of Penelope.

Penelope is Piquet and ex-Red Bull driver, Daniil Kvyat’s child. The duo were dating before Verstappen came into the Brazilian model’s life. While Max may not have any kids of his own, his relationship with Penelope surely isn’t in any way less than that of a father and a daughter.

Kelly Piquet gushes over Max Verstappen and Penelope’s bond

As can be seen from the video, too, Penelope is really fond of the Red Bull ace. And their chemistry and love for each other is pretty evident from the moments that been gone viral amongst the fans. Naturally, Piquet would also be chuffed to see the two getting along well together.

That being said, Verstappen is pretty careful about the way he interacts with P. As he explained, “I’m not the father, that’s not the aim. It’s always very important that she has a good relationship with her own father, which she has. But I see her every day when I’m at home. We get on very well. She’s very cute.”

PlanetF1.com recently also quoted Verstappen as revealing, “I definitely want kids and if they want to race, that’s fine. I do think I would do it differently than how my father and I handled it.”