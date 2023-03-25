Former F1 Team Owner Settles GOAT Debate Between Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher

Lewis Hamilton is tied with Michael Schumacher in the F1 GOAT debate. They are the most successful drivers in the sport. The Briton and the German are loved dearly by their fans with each group often claiming their driver to be the greatest of all time.

Both drivers have secured a record seven F1 world championships. Hamilton has edged past Schumacher in the number of podiums, poles, and race wins. But has not matched Schumi’s level of excellence while he was at Ferrari.

Both drivers peaked at different times in the sport. But Eddie Jordan, former owner of the Jordan GP F1 team claims the current Mercedes driver would be his favorite if the two legends are pitted against each other.

Lewis Hamilton vs Michael Schumacher

According to Jordan, peak Hamilton would triumph against Schumacher. But the Irish businessman claims it would be a very tight battle on track with very little to separate the two.

Jordan said, “Hamilton and Schumacher were from different periods. I’d hate those two to compete because it would be fireworks.”

The former Jordan owner claims Schumacher was all-out aggressive in driving style and has the pace advantage. But Hamilton is more controlled and a perfectionist on track.

🏆 103 wins

⏱ 103 pole positions

🏅 191 podiums

⚡ 61 fastest laps

🔥 19 hat tricks

He reasoned, “If it was over 6 races, then I’ll say it would be 3-3. I’ll stick my neck out and say that Hamilton just about edges Schumacher if they were both driving in the same car.”

Jordan famously gave Schumacher his F1 debut at the 1991 Belgian GP. The German barely lasted 2 minutes on his debut as he was forced to retire due to a clutch problem. Later, he was snatched up by Benneton following the race where he would secure his first 2 championships in 1994 & 95.

Should Hamilton leave Mercedes?

Hamilton has been struggling with Mercedes recently. The Briton endured a winless season in 2022 and this season against he lacks a competitive car to fight for wins.

There has been a holdup between the driver and the team in signing a new contract. Hamilton’s contract with Mercedes expires at the end of the 2023 season. And the 7x champion is delaying negotiations to check how good Mercedes really is before committing.

There are murmurs that the racer could leave his team of 11 years. Even Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has claimed Hamilton could leave if he does not have a competitive car.

Jordan claims, “Hamilton should go to another Championship-winning team, but the drama is who is going to move aside?” He picks for the Briton in Ferrari, swapping seats with Chares Leclerc.

He added, “I think in his mind, he certainly has the luck and finances to retire but he’s still committed. He’s a 7-time world champion. I do believe he thinks he has the best chance this coming season to make his championship eight.”

Hamilton expressed his frustration with the new Mercedes car after both races. The driver claims he feels disconnected from the car. He claimed the team did not listen to his advice while developing the W14.