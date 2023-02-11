$10.5 Million Red Bull Signed by Max Verstappen Goes Up for Auction

Max Verstappen has spent the entirety of his F1 career so far with the Red Bull family. He started out at Toro Rosso in 2015 but in just a year and a half, Red Bull called him up to the main team, and his rise to the top has been meteoric since.

Verstappen was always labeled as a champion in the waiting and he lived up to it in 2021 and 2022 by winning back-to-back titles. Currently, he could be regarded as the most in-form driver in F1 and heading into the 2023 season, is the heavy favorite to retain his crown once again.

However, even before he was winning titles and breaking records, Verstappen put in some brilliant performances. Between 2014 and 2020, Mercedes completely dominated the field with Ferrari and Red Bull entering the picture occasionally. The 2018 season was no different for the latter, and it was the last campaign with Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo as teammates.

Red Bull driven by Max Verstappen & Daniel Ricciardo up for sale

2018 was not the easiest of years for Red Bull. They had to deal with a lot of controversy off the track surrounding their engine deal with Renault and also Ricciardo’s contract. The name of their car that year was the RB-14, and it turned out to be the last Red Bull to use Renault engines.

Verstappen and Ricciardo guided the RB-14 to a combined four victories, with each driver taking two. In 21 races, it had 4 wins, 13 podiums and 2 pole positions, which helped Red Bull finish P3 in the constructors’ championship behind Ferrari and Mercedes.

Midway into the season, Red Bull also released a livery that was completely full of doodle drawings. British artist Sam Cox designed it in 2017, and the car became very popular because of its unique design. It has now gone up for auction at The Auction Collective under the name, ‘The Doodle Bull’.

How much does ‘The Doodle Bull’ cost?

The Doodle Bull is a unique car and was a one off livery design. On the website, it is mentioned the Verstappen and Sergio Perez have signed the car before it went on sale. This was surprising because Perez was not one of the drivers of the RB14, but Ricciardo was and the latter is a third driver at the team today.

The Doodle Bull is looking for a new home 🏡

✍️ by @itsmrdoodle — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 9, 2023

The price of this car was not mentioned, but once the bidding war starts, it is expected to rise very high. The average cost of an F1 car in 2018 was close to $10.5 million and while the buying price may not reach that high, it is definitely expected to cross seven figures.