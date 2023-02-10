Why Michael Schumacher’s $29 Million Private Jet Bore Its Registration Name

Michael Schumacher, who had an F1 career spanning over three decades, is considered among the best F1 drivers. His seven world titles and 91 race wins allowed him to bag massive riches during and even after his career.

Thus, since his F1 heydays, the German race driver has been accustomed to the luxurious lifestyle, as his current net worth reaches approximately $900 million.

Since F1 drivers must travel a lot, he owned a private jet, which his wife sold at $29 million in 2019. But it had a very interesting trivia that only tells about Schumacher.

Why Michael Schumacher named his jet on the registration name?

Every private jet obviously has a registration number. The initial letter of registration name signifies the country of origin. In Schumacher’s case, his plane’s registration name was M-IKEL.

The prefix of that letter is only available on the Isle of Man. Thus, it would make one wonder why Schumacher registered his jet there as corporate tax is at 0% on that island, so the German, to save his money, could have licensed his jet there.

But at the same time, it could be registered just for fun. In the end, he named his jet by its own registration number. The former Ferrari driver could only solve the query. Nevertheless, the plane, which even had Schumacher’s signature, now doesn’t belong to him and his family.

Where is he now?

Schumacher, on an unfortunate day in December 2013, had a serious skiing accident and received a massive brain injury. He was even in a coma but reportedly has come out of it. Though, he came out of that in 2016.

However, his family has kept him under secrecy since 2014, and only limited people can access him. His wife, Corrina Schumacher, revealed in his documentary by Netflix that he is there but different.

There were reports that since 2014, he has been continuing his recovery in Switzerland. But newer reports mention that now he is in Majorca, Spain, where they have bought a $35 million worth home to stay in luxury.

The legacy continues with his son

While it’s been over a year since Schumacher left F1, his son Mick Schumacher extended his legacy after making his debut with Haas after winning the F2 championship in 2020.

Because of his good racing skills and family name, he instantly got popular with fans. But soon, Haas, two seasons later, decided to sack him and replace him with Nico Hulkenberg.

He is now recruited by Mercedes as a reserve driver and would be resuming his services with the Silver Srrows, only to expect a shot to redeem his F1 career once again.

