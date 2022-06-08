“$10 Million in damages for the worst resurfacing job ever” – Silverstone Circuit’s Authorities sue contractors Aggregate Industries in damages after the cancellation of 2018 British Grand Prix

British Grand Prix venue Silverstone Circuit’s chiefs sue Aggregate Industries for $10 million for their disastrous resurfacing work in 2018.

The Silverstone Circuit is one of the most iconic motorsport circuits in existence. The home of the British Grand Prix hosted its first race back in the year 1948.

Since then, Formula One has been part of the British identity with plenty of champions leaving their tire marks right on the track.

The Silverstone Circuit had some resurfacing done back in 1996. However, due to the wear and tear, the circuit required some resurfacing again with a modern touch.

The British Grand Prix venue had a revamp back in 2018 by Aggregate Industries costing them well over $2.5 million. Despite the final checks, the track turned out to be one of the most uncomfortable tracks in the 2018 calendar.

Disastrous resurfacing of the British Grand Prix

The track was not up to the mark with drivers complaining about the cracks, and micro-bumps. Lewis Hamilton was extremely critical stating: “The worst job ever. It is the bumpiest track I’ve ever experienced.”

One of the biggest concerns was the water logging situation on the track. The 2018 MotoGP GoPro British Grand Prix could not take place due to the heavy rainfall.

Five of the bike riders crashed and Tito Rabat fractured his leg in three places during the practice of the British Grand Prix in 2018. Moreover, the FIM revoked Silverstone’s license due to the refunding of 56,000 spectators.

2018: Tito Rabat fractured his leg in three places and dislocated his kneecap at Silverstone 😭 2019: We reunited him with the medic and marshal who responded to him first 👏 Motorsport is nothing without the Orange Army 🧡#BritishGP pic.twitter.com/2BNntTRBiF — MotoGP on BT Sport (@btsportmotogp) August 31, 2019

The $10 million in damages court proceedings

Silverstone chiefs are taking Aggregate Industries to the court due to the ill-treatment of the iconic track. The building material company is sued for over $10 million.

The circuit also suffered a loss of well over $4.38 million after the MotoGP race cancellation. However, in 2019, the track was resurfaced again with the help of Tarmac Trading Ltd for a total cost of $4.64 million.

The iconic track’s officials have taken the company to the court to recover losses that they faced. Losses include the resurfacing of the track in 2019, race cancellation, and the overall poor condition of the track.