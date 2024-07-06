10 Year Old Video Perfectly Explains Charles Leclerc’s Emotional Weekend Ahead in Silverstone

Charles Leclerc has been in F1 for over six years, but just a decade ago, he was an aspirant hoping to make it big in the pinnacle of motorsports. In 2014, he made his single-seater debut and won a race on 5th July that year. Now, he looks back on it with pride and featured a special helmet in Silverstone to commemorate that victory.

Leclerc graduated to the single-seater category in 2014 after competing in FIA’s karting series with Max Verstappen the previous year. He entered the Formula Renault 2.0 with Fortec Motorsport and was a runner-up, with seven podiums and two wins to his name. Both of his wins came in Monza, a circuit he would later taste glory in, donning the Ferrari colors in 2019.

Leclerc’s helmet for the upcoming British GP celebrates the first of his two Monza wins. A video of his interview following that outing also resurfaced, where he says, “I’m very happy because it is my first victory in a car [single seater]. I’m feeling really good!!”

“i’m very happy because it is my first victory in a car (single seaters). i’m feeling really good!!” 10 years ago today and a special helmet this weekend to celebrate it!! pic.twitter.com/xIIcmCt4m4 — clara (@leclercsletters) July 5, 2024

The color-scheme of this special helmet is the same as the one Leclerc usually wears. However, the top reads the date on which he won his first single-seater race i.e. 5th July, 2014.

2024 is written right next to the aforementioned date, marking a decade since the victory. It is also complemented by a decal of Leclerc’s car on one side and “First open wheel racing victory” on the other.

For Leclerc, this is an emotional throwback because which he wants to share the importance of the date with the world. But he wasn’t the only driver to sport a special helmet at the British GP weekend.

Fernando Alonso and Lando Norris join Charles Leclerc

Drivers often bring special helmets in their home races, to make the occasion more special. Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, and George Russell were all expected to bring a special lid this weekend.

Norris has come out with an Android-inspired helmet, which seems to be a sponsorship-driven collaboration since the company sponsors his team McLaren. It’s a very colorful helmet with Norris’ iconic neon splashed in. The design is fully pixelated with the Android logo popping at a few places.

Others too, have gone down a similar path. Fernando Alonso will feature a Boss sponsorship-inspired Helmet. The Spaniard walked into the paddock wearing Boss overalls complemented by the new helmet in his hand. Courtesy of Aston Martin’s corporate obligations.

Pierre Gasly’s special design is in collaboration with soccer club PSG and features the club’s logo and colors. Alex Albon dedicated the helmet to his pets. The pets are animated and can be seen playing Golf and in an F1 car on the helmet.