“It’s such a frustrating sport!” – $12 Million Charles Leclerc says he gets super frustrated with Lando Norris and Alex Albon

Charles Leclerc reveals that Lando Norris and Alex Albon get him super frustrated in their off-track rivalry.

Often the rivalries of F1 drivers remain on track. But in the case of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, it is also off the track.

Leclerc counts Max Verstappen and George Russell among his karting contemporaries and now he shares the F1 grid with them for the F1’s big three teams.

Williams’ Alex Albon was also in the same class as the Monegasque during their karting days. Meanwhile, McLaren’s Lando Norris was building a reputation for himself in karting as Leclerc left for bigger things.

With this trio now golfing together, the rivalry between the three drivers has not remained just to the track.

While golfing is considered therapeutic, ultra-competitive Leclerc stresses himself out especially when he plays against Albon and Norris.

“I don’t play well” – Charles Leclerc

While both Albon and Norris are positioned well below Leclerc in the F1 drivers’ standings, the gaps is much closer when the three drivers take out their clubs.

Asked about what about golfing appeals to him, Leclerc told BBC sport, “I don’t even know myself because it’s such a frustrating sport!”

“Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, Lando Norris & Nick Cassidy playing golf”

– a short movie directed and filmed by Alex Albon pic.twitter.com/b96EjRysO2 — leo🐋 (@LH44AA23) April 13, 2022

“And I always get super-frustrated because whenever I play with them [Norris and Albon], I don’t play well.”

“But there’s something about it that every single small detail makes a difference. In golf, if you don’t exactly have the right mindset to hit the ball, then you already know that the ball is going to go everywhere, but not where you want it to go.

“So I think, mentally, it’s a very good exercise and that’s why we love it so much as drivers.”

