Charles Leclerc Named Americans’ Favorite Driver Because of His “Southern French Riviera Vibe”

Charles Leclerc is one of the most popular drivers on the current F1 grid not only for his racecraft but also for his personality. Fellow F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has recently labeled the Monegasque as Americans’ favorite racer because of the 26-year-old’s “Southern French Riviera vibe”.

Advertisement

When asked by an interviewer who is the sexiest driver on the current grid alongside himself, Ricciardo first hesitated to label any of his rivals as sexy. He then stated that instead, he would label one of them as the “coolest” and that is when he named Leclerc.

“Feels weird saying that about someone. Coolest, should we say coolest? I know a lot of the Americans like Charles (Leclerc). I think it is like that Southern French Riviera vibe that he puts out“, explained Ricciardo.

Advertisement

Leclerc has indeed witnessed a massive increase in popularity all around the world recently thanks to not only his exploits on the race track but also the music that he has begun producing. He released three singles on Spotify last year that became instant hits before collaborating with famous French composer and pianist Sofiane Pamart to release a few more songs this year.

Moreover, Leclerc has become so popular that even a famous American actress once revealed that she had a “crush” on him.

Daniel Ricciardo’s celebrity friend once revealed she had a crush on Charles Leclerc

American actress Kristen Bell, who is a close friend of Daniel Ricciardo, once revealed that she had a massive crush on Charles Leclerc. Bell, along with her husband Dax Shephard, made an appearance on one of the episodes of The Ellen Show last year.

During the episode, Bell began the conversation by explaining how F1 has “some visually simulating people”. She made this remark after revealing that she became a fan of the sport after watching Netflix’s Drive to Survive.

Advertisement

Bell then added that while she unsurprisingly loves Ricciardo because of their close friendship, she also believes that Leclerc is one of the drivers who has a “face”. She then elaborated on her comment by adding a hilarious incident when she attempted to get the Monegasque’s phone number.

“I just wanted to get a visual on Leclerc, see what was happening over there. And I walk over, and whisper to Dax (her husband), ‘Hey you don’t have a piece of paper with my phone number on it, do you’”, explained Bell.

Considering that even a famous actress like Bell is a fan of Leclerc, it is fair to say that the Ferrari star has indeed got a lot of eyeballs recently. Therefore, it came as no surprise that Ricciardo too was appreciative of Leclerc’s rising fame when asked the question recently.