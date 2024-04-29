With No Contract for 2025 in F1, Carlos Sainz Expresses Willingness to Try His Skills in Moto GP

Despite being at the peak of his powers, Carlos Sainz is walking around the paddock without a seat for 2025 currently. His performances have made him the most attractive driver on the grid. The Spaniard has a lot of teams interested in him but is not able to decide which is his best option. To add some twist to his tale, the 29-year-old has put Moto GP into the mix. Sainz made this admission during the Spanish GP in Jerez during a conversation on Moto GP’s version of a grid walk.

As seen on Twitter (now X), he surprisingly was in support of the idea of switching to Moto GP and revealed his past. Sainz said, “I used to do a lot of motocross when I was younger. I liked it a lot. Every time I had the opportunity to test a moto (motorcycle) on track, I’ve done it but I’ve never put in the dedication. I’d love to go to a test day with you guys so you can show me truly how things are done. Cause I believe I would have a good time. One day we need to organize it.”

As seen on his Instagram, the outgoing Ferrari man was also mingling with his countryman and six-time Moto GP champion Marc Marquez. Sainz was also seen rubbing shoulders with the Italian former Moto GP legend, Valentino Rossi. After getting valuable insights from the two, the Spaniard jumped on a bike.

So, apart from showcasing excitement about getting behind the two-wheeler, he actually got behind one. The 29-year-old showcased a lot of interest as well as he was seen picking Marquez’s brain about the bike’s features.

So, with his F1 future uncertain, a switch from four to two wheels might just be on the cards. Regardless, Sainz may look to press the issue on his F1 future soon as the silly season intensifies.

What is the confusion for Carlos Sainz on his F1 future?

It is no secret and as mentioned earlier, Carlos Sainz is one of the top performers on the grid. He has maintained this consistency since the summer of 2023. Despite that, he’s now without a contract for the upcoming season and beyond. However, he’s not without options. Thanks to the timings of driver contracts on the grid, the #55 driver has several choices but there are complications.

According to reports, the Spaniard has an offer on the table from Red Bull and Audi. However, the Red Bull offer is not as sweet as Audi’s. He’s negotiating with the Austrian outfit but they’re ready to wait till the summer break to make a final decision. On the other hand, Audi has given a very lucrative offer but wants to finalize their lineup at the earliest.

More than the money, Sainz wants longevity in his contract to secure his long-term future in the sport. This sense of security is absent from the other offers he has on the table, except Audi’s.

Even though the German outfit’s contract fits the criteria, their uncertain future is making the 29-year-old rethink. However, Audi needs an answer soon as they’ve already signed one of their targeted drivers.

It’s all about timing and so far, but it’s not on Sainz’s side. With a deadline on the most lucrative contract, it will be interesting to see how long can he stall the German outfit.