1976 World Champion James Hunt was warned by rivals that he would not survive

James Hunt, a legend of Formula 1, was warned that he would not survive by his rival Niki Lauda years before his death in 1993.

James Hunt, the World Champion of 1976, was known for his skills on the track and his flamboyant lifestyle. He was also known as being as the sport’s playboy. James Hunt would be 75 if not for a heart attack in 1993, passing away at the age of 45.

The Brit also shared a famous rivalry with the three-time world champion Niki Lauda. The two have been at it ever since they competed in the junior categories of Formula 1.

The infamous 1976 world championship was the peak of their rivalry. The two had shared a brilliant championship battle that went all the way down to the wire in Japan.

The inimitable James Hunt was born 75 years ago today. A gentleman racer and champion. We remember you, James. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/zuKqKdJKbP — McLaren (@McLarenF1) August 29, 2022

The Hunt-Lauda rivalry was documented in the 2013 movie Rush. The movie included famous moments such as Lauda’s Crash in the Nürburgring, Hunt’s comeback in the championship and much more.

In the build-up to the movie’s release, Lauda had told the press that long before Hunt passed away, he had warned him of his lifestyle. Lauda had told Hunt that his flamboyant, playboy lifestyle was unsustainable, and he would not survive.

He stated: “I met him for lunch in London one day and told him: ‘Get your act together or you will not survive”.

Also read: 2-time world champion Fernando Alonso recalls a similar incident as Belgian GP crash between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg

Lauda reveals his biggest regret in his relationship with James Hunt

Niki Lauda and James Hunt are one of the most famous rivalries in Formula 1 folklore. A rivalry so great that a movie was made about rivalry. While the two were intense with each on track, post the 1976 championship, their relationship took a turn. The pair had become good friends and earned extreme respect for one another.

During the press tour when Rush was released back in 2013. Niki Lauda has revealed his biggest regret regarding James Hunt. He stated: “My biggest regret is that he’s not sitting here now, talking about this movie with me.”

Hunt sadly passed away in 1993. If Hunt was here today, it would have been interesting to hear his thoughts on the famous movie.

Also read: Toto Wolff says his team’s $15 million car will not find place in Mercedes museum