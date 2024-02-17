Formula 1 Movies on Netflix and Other Platforms: From Schumacher to Rush, Best F1 Movies and Docuseries to Watch

Netflix has attracted a whole new fanbase to Formula 1 in the past few years. Its popular docu-series, Drive to Survive, (DTS) has been the major contributor to more fans following the sport in recent years. DTS gave people a peek into what goes on behind the scenes in team garages throughout the F1 season. This insider view coupled with the actual racing action got people hooked to the adrenaline of F1. However, besides Drive to Survive, there are several other F1 movies and documentaries.

Schumacher (2021)

Netflix produced a documentary film named ‘Schumacher’ in 2021. This is a film that has been made on the great Michael Schumacher, using archival footage and exclusive interviews. This documentary focuses on the German champion’s personal life as well as his monumental achievements in F1.

Given the seven-time champion has been unconscious for over a decade now, this documentary hits the emotional chords even harder for fans. Schumacher has been in a coma ever since his horrific skiing accident in 2013.

For fans wanting to watch the Schumacher documentary, it is exclusively available on Netflix.

Senna (2010)

Besides Michael Schumacher, if there is any other all-time beloved GOAT driver of F1, it has to be Ayrton Senna. To honor the Brazilian’s legacy, this documentary film titled ‘Senna’ was released in 2010. It covers the three-time champion’s life from 1984 until his untimely and sad death in 1994.

Senna’s tragic Imola accident and the resultant demise shocked the entire motorsport world. Given the talent of the McLaren legend, F1 fans can’t fathom what could he have achieved had he not passed away. This film, thus, again becomes much more special to give fans a glimpse of his glory over his decade-long F1 career.

According to Autosport, Senna is not available on Netflix to watch. But it is available to watch on rent on other platforms like Amazon Prime Video for $4.40 (£3.49), YouTube Movies, and Google Play for $3.14 (£2.49).

Rush (2013)

If anyone wishes to see one of the closest championship battles, Rush is the movie for them. Based on the epic 1976 season when Niki Lauda and James Hunt fought an epic title battle down to the wire, the Ron Howard-directed flick captures the true essence of F1.

Lauda and Hunt are played by Marvel Cinematic Universe actors Daniel Bruhl and Chris Hemsworth respectively. Both actors nail their roles of two strikingly opposite drivers who went toe to toe for the championship. Without spoiling anything, Rush can arguably be the perfect watch for fans to start liking the sport.

Rush is available to watch on Netflix. Besides, it is also available to watch on rent on Amazon Prime Video for $4.40 (£3.49), YouTube Movies, and Google Play for $3.14 (£2.49).

McLaren (2017)

For the history geeks, McLaren is the goldmine of F1 films. Based on the life of McLaren Racing’s founder and former F1 driver Bruce McLaren, the film takes fans on a nostalgia trip back to the 1960s and 1970s.

While McLaren has become a modern and huge brand in the present day, it had humble beginnings under Bruce McLaren. The New Zealander founded the team in the ’60s and this film focuses on his journey of his racing career.

McLaren is not available to watch on Netflix. But, on other platforms, fans can watch it on rent; on Amazon Prime Video for $4.40 (£3.49), YouTube Movies, and Google Play for $3.14 (£2.49).

Williams (2017)

In the present day, Williams Racing may be a team struggling to thrive in F1. Though, before the turn of the millennium, they dominated the sport. Williams often used to be one of the top teams besides McLaren, Ferrari, and others. The Williams documentary focuses on their heydays.

The journey of this family-owned team in F1 produces some of the most prestigious moments of history in the sport. From Frank Williams and Patrick Head pioneering the team with their innovations to its dominance with Nigel Mansell winning races and the championship in the iconic blue and yellow cars, it is a tale of inspiration.

Just like McLaren, the Williams documentary is not available to watch on Netflix. Although, fans can rent it on Amazon Prime Video for $4.40 (£3.49), YouTube Movies, and Google Play for $3.14 (£2.49).

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (2020)

Having raced in the inaugural decade of F1 in the 1950s, Juan Manuel Fangio is one of the most prominent drivers in the sport’s history. Being a five-time champion in an era when F1 cars were quite primitive relative to today’s technical intricacies certainly makes Fangio stand out. For now, fans can only watch the documentary exclusively on Netflix.

Ferrari: Race to Immortality (2017)

‘Ferrari: Race to Immortality’, another story from the 1950s, is a movie about the famous Prancing Horse from Maranello. The movie is about Ferrari’s rise to prominence in F1, having been racing in other forms since the 1920s.

Under Enzo Ferrari, who was himself a hardcore racer, this movie goes into the roots of what made the team so prestigious in F1. Ferrari did not dominate the 1950s with championships, as it was a mixed decade of tragedy and success.

Back in the day, drivers were often at risk of losing their lives while racing in F1. There has rarely been a team in those days, who did not witness a major accident with their drivers. Despite that, Ferrari has kept racing in F1, becoming the oldest constructor in the sport.

For fans wanting to witness those early days of the Italian team in F1, they can watch this movie on rent on Amazon Prime Video for $4.40 (£3.49), YouTube Movies, and Google Play for $3.14 (£2.49). However, on Netflix, it is not available.