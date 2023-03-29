Is Oscar Piastri Italian?: How Daniel Ricciardo and His Successor at McLaren Share Similar European Origin?

Oscar Piastri is the newest face in the current Formula 1 paddock, along with Logan Sargeant. But what makes Piastri more exciting is the hype around him, as many believe he could be a future world champion.

The 21-year-old winning the F2 championship in his rookie year was a big statement, and replacing his Australian compatriot Daniel Ricciardo also added to his reputation. Therefore, there is a huge curiosity around the youngest driver in the paddock.

There are several questions about his familial background and upbringing. Also, his last name sounds a bit Italian. Therefore, there is a constant query on the internet about whether the young McLaren driver is of Italian origin.

Is Oscar Piastri Italian? The Australian race driver answers

In a video uploaded by McLaren’s F1 team, Piastri answers the most searched queries around him on Google. One of the questions raised was whether he is Italian.

“Well, yes and no,” said Piastri. “Long time ago, three-four generations ago, yes. But I very much consider myself Australian. So, it’s a long shot.

With this answer, Piastri does certainly confirm his Italian ancestry. Similar to what his predecessor at McLaren, Daniel Ricciardo, also possesses. However, Ricciardo’s family migrated more recently when his father was only seven-year-old.

A dull start to the 2023 season

Piastri is definitely the most exciting talent to come up through the ranks in F1, as he won all the feeder series in his rookie seasons, which caught everyone’s attention. That’s why Mclaren was quick to seal a deal with him when he was available.

However, the Australian race driver would have never expected that his first two races in F1 would be so underwhelming. Coming into his debut, Piastri was tied with his car’s constraints and had to retire from his first race due to technical failure.

One could think the next race would be better for him. But in Saudi Arabia, he couldn’t even end his car beyond P15 and stands with a blank on his score sheet for this season, and a similar case is with his much more experienced teammate Lando Norris.

This weekend, Piastri will race for the first time at his home as an F1 driver. However, his car won’t allow him to give an electrifying show to his supporters who would be coming out to see a new Australian bloke on the track.