“$3.2 Million worth damage” – Haas boss says Mick Schumacher costs a fortune; fires warning for 2023 contract extension

Mick Schumacher is yet to have a confirmed seat in F1 for the 2023 season as the Haas F1 team thinks he costs a fortune.

Mick Schumacher finally secured his first career points at the British Grand Prix this year after going through a dry spell since his debut in the sport in 2021.

However, while he made his team happy with his performance on some GPs, he also caused the team a lot of pain with damage.

His crashes in the starting stages of the 2022 season caused his team a total of $3.2 Million worth of damage.

Following this the team owner, Gene Haas admitted that while the young German driver has potential, he costs a fortune to the team.

Haas fires warnings at Mick Schumacher

After 18 races in the 2022 season, Schumacher has only been able to score 12 points. Meanwhile, his teammate Kevin Magnussen has scored 22 points.

Haas’s owner explained to the AP that if a driver brings some points, wrecks the car and is Max Verstappen, the team will find a way to deal with it. But when Haas, which is usually in the mid-field or at the back, gets wrecked, it becomes very difficult.

🚨 | Gene Haas on Mick Schumacher: “I think Mick has a lot of potential, but you know he costs a fortune. “He’s wrecked a lot of cars that have cost us a lot of money that we just don’t have.” [https://t.co/zChyupRLTn] — F24 (@Formula24hrs) October 16, 2022

Schumacher caused the team massive damage in the starting stages of the 2022 season at the tracks like Jeddah and Monaco.

What’s next for the German driver?

Haas’ words do not seem to offer any sort of reassurance to the German driver who is looking for an F1 seat for the 2023 season.

Earlier in the season team principal, Guenther Steiner had stated that points will decide Schumacher’s future in the sport. But as the season progressed, the American team found that the VF-22 has proven to be relatively non-competitive.

With the damages, Schumacher’s performance and a few more options available in the drivers’ market, Haas has still not landed on a certain decision about their 2023 lineup.

For Schumacher, it looks like even if Haas offers him an extension, he would still look for other options in the market, which is the Williams F1 team.

