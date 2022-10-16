Lewis Hamilton once sold his kart for $47,031 to raise money for baby charity

Lewis Hamilton has always ensured to make time for charities and good causes to make his contribution to the betterment of society.

When it comes to the goodwill and progress of the world, Lewis Hamilton has never backed down from raising his voice or serving a helping hand.

This goes all the way back to his first season in F1. In 2007, the Briton sold his kart on eBay for $47,031 along with a chance for the buyer to meet the F1 driver.

Alex Albon said that Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel’s activism inspired him to do more charity, and despite his fear of standing in a spotlight, to do something good for the world as he knows he has the power to do so, e.g. the charity for the Thai orphanage and more soon🙏 pic.twitter.com/9AUEQ7I9ds — leo🐋 (@LH44AA23) May 20, 2022

All the earnings from the sale of the kart, which has a top speed of more than 80mph, were donated to Tommy’s, a baby charity.

Lewis Hamilton sold his favourite car to increase environmental awareness

The 7-time champion also sold his customised Pagani Zonda 760LH for about $10 Million to increase environmental awareness.

Hamilton had reportedly purchased the car in 2015 for $1.3 Million and had labelled it as his favourite car in his collection.

The Briton also said that he now prefers driving electric cars and occasionally hybrids for environmental concerns. He has a collection of classic cars like Shelby Cobra, McLaren P1, Ferrari LaFerrari and LaFerrari Aperta etc.

Furthermore, in 2020 the Mercedes team auctioned off their star driver’s racing suit in a bid to raise money during the Covid-19 pandemic in the UK. Hamilton’s race suit was auctioned for $1,900.

7-time world champion helped raise $4.9 Million for UNICEF

Moreover, in 2012 the Mercedes driver skipped the F1 party after the Malaysian Grand Prix and visited the poverty-affected kids in Manila.

The 7-time world champion spent two days with UNICEF and helped them shoot a video on the lives of the poverty-stricken kids in the Philippines.

The film was later aired in the UK for soccer aid and it helped raise over $4.9 Million for the UNICEF charity.

