$3 Million Supercar Added to Charles Leclerc’s Car Collection in Monaco

Charles Leclerc is one of the richest F1 drivers around and lives a life of luxury in his home country, Monaco. As several stars of the sport do, Leclerc owns an extensive collection of supercars and luxury vehicles, and he added a $3 million Ferrari to the list.

Leclerc bought the Ferrari SP3 Daytona from a dealer in Monaco, and had it customized to his liking. Ferrari manufactured only 499 units of this car, so Leclerc is one of the few lucky individuals who own this supercar.

The SP3 Daytona is a homage to the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona, where Ferrari finished first, second, and third in the International World Sports Car Championship. It has a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph) and goes from 0-100 in 2.8 seconds.

As reported by DuPont Registry on X (Formerly Twitter), Leclerc has red and white stripes down the center of the car, which is black in color. The red and white stripes reportedly resemble the flag of Monaco.

The SP3 Daytona won’t be the first Ferrari supercar the 26-year-old bought. Over the years, he has built quite an extravagant collection of Ferraris.

Charles Leclerc’s car collection

Charles Leclerc has been spotted on the streets of Monaco driving several different Ferraris. He has a Ferrari Roma, that costs north of $220,000 and has a glossy black color.

Other Ferraris that are a part of his collection are – a $335,000 2017 Ferrari GTC4 Lusso, a $350,000 Ferrari Pista, a $650,000 Ferrari SF90 Stradale and a 2023 Ferrari 812 Competizione Apert. which costs $715,000.

The 812 is also a limited-range production. There are just 999 units worldwide, with Leclerc being one of the owners. However, it is certainly not as rare as his newest addition- the SP3 Daytona.

Leclerc has been a fan of Ferrari his whole life. He grew up in Monaco, watching Ferrari’s red F1 cars racing outside his friend’s balcony window. He worked hard in his junior racing career and eventually joined their F1 team himself. Since then, he has integrated well within the brand and considers it a part of him. Leclerc is proud of sporting Ferrari colors, on and off the track.