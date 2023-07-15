5 Years After Snubbing Netflix for Season 1, Ferrari Boosted Itself to $10,000,000,000 Valuation After Drive to Survive Success

Back in 2018 when Netflix entered the arena of Formula 1 with their blockbuster docuseries ‘Drive to Survive’, Ferrari and Mercedes snubbed them and didn’t allow their crew to be a part of the show. Now after five years, the Italian team has risen high, with Drive to Survive’s success boosting their valuation to $10,000,000,000.

In the past few seasons, the average valuation of all teams has increased up to 300% as reported by Business F1. This comes after the groundbreaking popularity of Netflix’s superhit show, lured in investors and increased viewership from all over the world.

The Netflix docuseries has not only given Formula 1 a fresh and new fan base in what is their biggest market now [the United States of America], but has also raised their stakes all around the world, thanks to the advent of social media. Several companies who doubted their potential in the last few years have now warmed up to the idea of being associated with F1.

Details into sky-high Ferrari and their sky high valuation

As per Business F1’s report, Ferrari is the team with the highest valuation, with a figure of $10,000,0000,000. Ferrari’s $10 billion valuation was their highest figure handed out by the source and their lowest valuation was amounted to be around $5,000,000,000.

Along with this, the minimum value of some F1 teams touch $800,000,0000. Overall, the recent rise in valuation for some teams, especially Alpine was down to Ryan Reynolds and his consortium purchasing 24% shares of the Enstone-based outfit. Because of that, several teams ended up benefiting in terms of valuation.

The huge increase in valuation would never have been possible without the introduction of Drive to Survive. And the role it played in increasing the audience. Previously untapped markets such as the US are now heavily engrossed in the sport, with new fans tuning in every single season.

How are the other teams in F1 valued?

After Ferrari, Mercedes is the most valuable F1 team with $3,000,000,000 to their name. Their high valuation is down to their dominance during the 2018, 2019 and 2020 seasons, when Drive to Survive was at its peak.

Current champions and frontrunners Red Bull are next. With a similar valuation to that of their rivals Mercedes, thanks to their recent rise in terms of performance and Max Verstappen’s addition.

Moving on from these teams, McLaren, Aston Martin, Haas, Williams, AlphaTauri, Alpine, and Sauber make up the remaining seven teams. McLaren’s highest and lowest valuation ranges from $1.6 billion to $1 billion respectively. Sauber’s valuation meanwhile, from highest to lowest is from $1 billion to $725 million.