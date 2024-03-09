Lewis Hamilton Admits Oliver Bearman Did Something He Could Never Do – “Nowhere Near Ready”

Carlos Sainz’s unfortunate appendicitis diagnosis paved the way for Oliver Bearman’s F1 debut. The 18-year-old Briton performed exceptionally, despite getting behind the wheel of the SF-24 with just a few hours’ notice. Seeing the same, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was left in awe and admitted he could never do what Bearman did.

Advertisement

As reported by Sky Sports Hamilton was very impressed by Bearman’s performance. After qualifying on Friday he recalled how he was competing in Formula 3 at the age of 18. “I was nowhere near ready for Formula 1 at 18,” he said.

Advertisement

Bearman nearly knocked Hamilton out in Q2 in Jeddah but was eliminated by just three-hundredths of a second. He will start the race from P11 in a performance commended by almost everyone in the F1 community. Even Carlos Sainz, the driver he replaced, took to his Instagram account to congratulate Bearman on this performance.

Hamilton, who had an exemplary junior career himself, seems to think that Bearman is miles ahead of where he was at 18. But he also added that “times are different”. This could be an acknowledgment of the fact that today, drivers get ready to compete at a higher level at a relatively young age.

Oliver Bearman becomes Ferrari’s youngest driver

At the age of 18, Oliver Bearman became the youngest driver to race for Scuderia Ferrari in its long and glittering history. He will start the Saudi Arabian GP from P11 on the grid and will be hoping to make an impact. Charles Leclerc starts from P2, and Bearman will be hoping to make up as many places as possible.

Sainz’s surgery could keep him out for six weeks. So, if Bearman impresses the Ferrari higher-ups, he could compete in both the Australian and Japanese GP. This would be a huge opportunity for the F2 driver, who had secured pole for the feeder series’ feature race in Jeddah.

Advertisement

Getting praise from Lewis Hamilton will be a huge boost in confidence for the Briton. Already labeled as a star for the future, Bearman’s eyes will surely be on securing an F1 seat soon.