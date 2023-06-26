After Securing $1,960,000,000 Personal Wealth, Ryan Reynolds Becomes Part of $217,000,000 Investment Consortium in Alpine Three Years Later

Earlier this week Alpine announced a $217,000,0000 investment by a consortium that includes Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds. The news was welcomed by fans of the French team, and by the entire F1 community as a whole. Reynolds, who has already invested huge sums of money in other ventures outside of acting, is now starting a new chapter in life, this time in Formula 1.

Advertisement

Alpine is a team based out of Enstone and was previously known as Renault, which is a historic name in F1. Their latest world championship victories came in 2005 and 2006 when Fernando Alonso guided them to glory. Since then, however, following a brief period of absence from the sport, they have become a midfield team.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1/status/1673232587228061697?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

To steer Alpine back to the front of the grid, the recent group of investors including Reynolds have put in this huge sum of money. The other names which join Reynolds in the consortium are Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners, and Maximum Effort Investments. Together, they have also put money in the Dallas Cowboys from the NFL, and Welsh soccer club Wrexham FC. Reynolds and Co. will own a 24% stake in the French F1 team.

Ryan Reynolds expands on his tremendous personal wealth

Ryan Reynolds is one of the richest actors in the world. His wealth doesn’t just come from blockbuster movies like Red Notice and Deadpool. He has a sharp mind when it comes to business and built up a fortune by working hard away from the Hollywood spotlight.

According to the Sporting News, Reynolds had a phone company of his own named Mint Mobile, which he sold to Telecom giant T-Mobile for $1,350,000,000. His alcohol brand Aviation Gin was also sold off to Diageo for a whopping $610,000,000 in 2020. Consequently, he amassed a personal wealth of around $1,960,000,000 from just these sales.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SkySportsF1/status/1673256004665118720?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Now, with the rising popularity of F1, Reynolds felt that it was the right time to venture into this particular sport. Reynolds isn’t the only one pooling in of course, but the group’s total investment in Alpine is estimated to be around $217,000,000, which 24% of what Alpine is valued at- $980,000,000.

Advertisement

Reynolds increases his visibility in the world of sports

Ryan Reynolds is one of the most popular celebrities in the world. He is also a very common name among sports fans and in particular, soccer fans. He owns Wrexham FC, a club that is based out of a small town in Wales. The Deadpool star aims to turn it into one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/nowthisnews/status/1655317329369071616?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Earlier this year, Wrexham FC got promoted to the ‘Football League 2’ (the fourth division of English soccer) for the first time in 15 years. Reynold’s success with Wrexham has brought in a lot of new fans to the club. They all want to see the Canadian-American actor succeed in the world of soccer.

Now, with Reynold’s entry into F1 with Alpine, fans of this sport will be hoping for more of the same. If the money spent by him and his group turn out to be utilized properly, they could send Alpine back to the front of the grid.