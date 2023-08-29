8 Years Before Anthony Hamilton Got $1,300,000 House, Lewis Hamilton Made Big Sacrifice for $378 Helmet His Dad Couldn’t Afford

Lewis Hamilton has had extraordinary success in F1 winning seven world championships. The Briton has achieved this success despite coming from a humble background. Many often perceive F1 as a sport for the rich because of how expensive it is. Hence, Hamilton’s success is all the more exceptional. Moreover, since the 38-year-old was not born into a wealthy family, he had to make a lot of sacrifices. One such big sacrifice that the Briton made was for his $378 (£300) worth customized helmet back in 1993. This was eight years before his father, Anthony, witnessed a significant increase in his wealth and bought a $1,300,000 house.

Advertisement

As for the helmet, Hamilton revealed how it was his ‘dream‘ when he was young to buy one from “Cool FM“. The Mercedes driver revealed that he also wanted to customize his helmet with a specific set of colors.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LewisHamilton/status/1696212671908008117?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

However, doing so would have cost him another $504 (£400), which would have taken the total cost to $872. Since his family did not have much money, he and Anthony improvised.

Lewis Hamilton reveals his sacrifice to get his ‘dream‘ helmet

In a recent video put out by Sky Sports, Lewis Hamilton began by revealing that he got his first helmet when he was eight. He then added that he was keen to get a helmet specifically from “Cool FM,” which was very expensive.

As a result, he had to make a huge sacrifice. His father asked him to pick one between wanting a new customized helmet or a PlayStation as his gift for Christmas.

Lewis decided to pick the helmet and also revealed how he wanted it to be customized. The Mercedes driver revealed the different colors he and his father chose for his helmet.

Advertisement

Hamilton reveals how he customized his helmet

In the same video, Lewis Hamilton also revealed how he and his father decided to choose the colors they wanted for his helmet. The Briton stated that his father chose yellow to indicate his nervousness in seeing his son drive at high speeds.

Meanwhile, he decided to choose red, blue and green. After stating the same, Hamilton concluded his remarks by surprisingly revealing that his father painted his helmet.

The 38-year-old stated that his family did not have enough money to get a professional painter to do the same as it would have cost them approximately $504 more. Hamilton believes that his father did an outstanding job in painting his helmet, and revealed that even today, he chooses to go ahead with the same design for his race helmets.