Fernando Alonso Cites Alpine’s “Lack of Professionalism” As the Reason Behind His Departure From the French Team

Fernando Alonso is an Aston Martin loyalist now. However, his move to Alpine last year caught the attention of many, and few could have predicted it. Now, half a season later, Alonso decided to reveal to El Larguero, as per PlanetF1, why he left the French team in the first place.

After Sebastian Vettel decided to retire during the mid-2022 F1 season, the silly season in F1 began. Alonso also became a part of it there as the Spanish driver got himself a seat in the British team for the 2023 season.

While many questioned Alonso‘s move given how the Green team performed during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, The Spaniard had faith in himself. Therefore, he decided to stick to his decision and leave Alpine following their “lack of professionalism.”

Fernando Alonso revealed the reason why he left Alpine

Alonso has recently opened up on his current season, how he is doing, how the season is being dominated by Max Verstappen, and everything altogether. There, he mentioned the reason for his departure from Alpine.

Talking about this, he stated, “Alpine had been negotiating for several months and nothing was ever finalized. We agreed on everything, but the paper didn’t arrive, and I noticed a lack of professionalism.”

Nevertheless, the Asturian is currently doing better than he was doing with the French team in the last two years. While his former team is struggling to find a grip, the 42-year-old is flying high in a team that has shown enough interest to have him on board.

Alonso’s Aston Martin move from Alpine bore active fruit

Following constant intra-team tussles with Esteban Ocon and the average performance by Alpine, Fernando Alonso made up his mind to move to Aston Martin alongside Lance Stroll in 2022. Interestingly, his move seemed to have paid off as the two-time world champion already claimed multiple podiums this season.

Alonso already had seven podiums to his name and is raring for more. Furthermore, the former Ferrari star is also hopeful of claiming his 33rd win finally after a decade’s wait.

On the other hand, Alpine is struggling with Ocon and their new driver, Pierre Gasly. When it comes to championship points, Alonso is in P3 with 170 points. Compared to him, Alpine, with its two drivers, could only manage 73 points after 14 rounds.