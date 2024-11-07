83-Year-Old Ex-Ferrari F1 Driver Lauds Max Verstappen’s Move in Brazil Which Proves He Is a Genius

Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing RB20 celebrates his victory on the podium during the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 31, 2024 Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

Max Verstappen’s performance at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix left Formula 1 fans in awe after he stormed from a 17th-place start to victory, pulling off one of the most impressive drives of his career. The Dutch driver showcased his racing brilliance right from the opening lap as he made up five places in the opening few corners by taking the outside line in wet conditions.

Formula 1 veteran and a former Ferrari driver, Derek Ball, praised Verstappen‘s daring move, highlighting the racing genius that was on display. Bell explained that Verstappen’s choice to go around the outside of Turn 3 was actually ideal because of the added grip on the less-used part of the track.

According to Bell, the outside line had a rougher and untouched surface that offered more traction in the rain, compared to the usual racing line, where the rubber had been laid down due to frequent use.

The start that got Max from P17 ➡️ P11 in one lap‼️#F1 || #BrazilGP pic.twitter.com/62M4E89uo0 — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) November 6, 2024

“The outside line going around the first few corners is always going to have more traction because the surface hasn’t been run on at all,” Bell noted. “People don’t drive normally around the outside of the first corner because it’s not the way to go. It’s not the quickest way but it is in the pouring rain.”

Verstappen’s bold choice of line in such tough conditions proved to be one of the standout moments of the race and set him up for what would turn into one of the best drives of his career.

Christian Horner compared Verstappen’s brilliance to that of Ayrton Senna

Red Bull team principal Horner praised the Dutchman’s effort, even comparing it to Senna’s legendary “Lap of the Gods” at Donington Park in 1993 where the Brazillian managed to move from fourth to first on the opening lap, in what is regarded as one of the greatest displays of skill in Formula 1 history.

“I think that was one of his best-ever drives,” Horner told talkSPORT. “To go from 17th in those conditions to winning the Grand Prix was exceptional… Senna at Donington ’93 springs to mind. That, in my mind, was right up there.”

However, Verstappen’s drive to victory wasn’t only about his talent — it was also a tactical win as Red Bull’s strategists played a crucial role by making smart choices during the chaotic race conditions.

While many drivers, including frontrunners Lando Norris and George Russell, opted to pit under a Virtual Safety Car, Red Bull kept Verstappen out. This decision allowed Verstappen to not only gain track position but also gain a tire advantage by essentially getting a free pitstop under the Red Flag situation.

This victory has pretty much sealed the fourth consecutive championship for Verstappen. After starting the race weekend with a 44-point lead over his closest competitor Norris, Verstappen’s win in Interlagos extended his advantage to 62 points, with just three race weekends (one sprint race) remaining in the 2024 season.