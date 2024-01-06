$87 Million Upgrade in Brackley Base Lands Toto Wolff and Mercedes in Trouble With Local Population

Mercedes’ F1 team has been operating out of Brackley since 2010. Earlier this year, they announced their plans of renovating the base, at a cost of approximately $87 million. However, the team and its boss Toto Wolff face resistance for the same, from the local population residing around the factory.

After a few tough years, Wolff and Mercedes are aiming to rise back to the top and plan for a better and more successful future. A part of this plan includes a revamp of the team headquarters in Brackley.

It includes purchasing more land, and building several departments, both for the team’s on-track success and for employee welfare. Unfortunately, the people of Brackley do not want this.

As per Formula1niews, there are several reasons behind the local people not being in favor of the expansion. Brackley is a quiet and peaceful town.

Hence, overbuilding in the area and having more people coming into work will lead to increased traffic. Moreover, small and medium businesses, situated in the vicinity of the factory will be severely affected by this, and they have already voiced their concerns to the appropriate authorities.

In addition to the changes this project will make to the landscape in Brackley, the locals aren’t happy about another thing – Mercedes ignoring their concerns. The German team, however, insists that whatever they are planning to do, is in compliance with the right procedures.

Will Toto Wolff and co. give up their base of operations in Brackley?

The people living near the base in Brackley aren’t happy and want Mercedes to make alterations to their plans despite the latter insisting that they are following the right process. Locals are angry and feel ignored, which is something the team has to address in order to prevent greater backlash in the coming months and years.

Some people feel that they have simply not been listening to them. In the same report, the statement of a local entrepreneur reads, “It is an attitude of ‘we are Mercedes and we do what we want”.

The team, led by Toto Wolff, in response to the aforementioned concerns are adamant that they will take the right steps to ensure smooth traffic flows in the area. The Silver Arrows have no other choice because considering to even move away from Brackley if the need arises seems unfathomable and a very expensive affair altogether. Moreover, the town has been home to F1 teams for a long time, even before Mercedes came in.

Brackley before Mercedes’ arrival

Mercedes’ F1 team returned to the sport only in 2010. Prior to Mercedes, Brackley had been home to Honda and BAR (British American Racing). Then, it became the base of operations for Brawn GP, a team led by Ross Brawn which created history in 2009 by winning the world championship.

The very next year, however, they got rebranded to Mercedes, the team we know today. The first three years back in the sport saw Mercedes slowly find its feet. In 2014, however, with the launch of the turbo-hybrid era, they began dominating the sport, winning eight consecutive constructors’ world championships.

The 2022 regulation changes, however, didn’t fare well for Mercedes. Now, they are looking to bounce back to the top once again and will rely on the developments in their Brackley base to drive them forward in the years to come.