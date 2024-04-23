“It’s Not Like Him at All”: Toto Wolff Suspects Lewis Hamilton Is ‘Surprisingly’ Happy Because of Ferrari Move

Over the last three seasons, Lewis Hamilton’s frustrations have been evident because of Mercedes’ poor performance. This season, however, the seven-time world champion looks a lot happier. Per team principal Toto Wolff, Hamilton is content because he doesn’t have to think about driving for Mercedes next season as he moves to Ferrari- a team that is in a much better place.

While speaking to Servus TV in a recent interview (as quoted by Formula Passion), Wolff said,

“Lewis is in a surprisingly good mood. I don’t know if it’s the knowledge that he will go somewhere else next year. But it’s not like him at all“.

Hamilton, who is usually a visibly unhappy figure in the paddock when his team underperforms, seems to be okay with Mercedes’ recent struggles. This per Wolff, is very unlike the Stevenage-born driver.

Hamilton does not seem to have much expectations from Mercedes this season. The Briton is currently ninth in the championship and has managed to score just 19 points, seven of which came during his P2 finish at the Chinese GP Sprint.

It is not just Hamilton who has been suffering. George Russell in the other Mercedes has performed only marginally better. The 26-year-old is currently seventh in the standings and has scored 33 points.

While Mercedes is struggling massively at the moment, Ferrari has had a decent start to the 2024 season. The team has already registered a few podiums, including a race win. In terms of the gap to Red Bull, Ferrari is much closer than Mercedes who arguably, has the fifth fastest car on the grid.

Lewis Hamilton frustrated with repeated Ferrari questions

Soon after Lewis Hamilton announced his decision to move to Ferrari in 2025, he made it clear that he remains completely focused on delivering the best possible results for Mercedes this year. However, Hamilton grows increasingly frustrated because most of the questions aimed at him are Ferrari-related.

The 39-year-old also lashed out at one reporter during the Japanese GP weekend for the same reason. When asked if he is looking forward to joining Ferrari because they are quicker than Mercedes, Hamilton replied, “Do you have any better questions?”

Hamilton could be more annoyed with Mercedes’ underperformance than he is about the repeated Ferrari-related questions. Considering how Hamilton and Mercedes have begun the 2024 campaign, it could be the third year in a row when the seven-time champion fails to win a race.

The Briton is currently far from winning as he has not even finished in the top five in a Grand Prix race so far this year, let alone a podium. On the other hand, since Ferrari has had a strong start to the 2024 season, Hamilton could be eager to move to Maranello with the hope that he will be able to end his wait for a race win.