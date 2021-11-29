“A big story out of not so many things”: Kimi Räikkönen believes that the rivalry between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton is being blown out of proportion by the media

The title fight between Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton has been intense all season long, both on and off the track. However, Kimi Räikkönen is of the opinion that it is being made ‘much worse than what it really is’.

The battle for the championship between the two main protagonists has been compared to previous legendary rivalries such as Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna.

Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Räikkönen has also faced his fair share of title battles during the course of his lengthy career, even coming out on top of a three-way battle with Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton, and himself in 2007.

When asked about the intensity of the 2021 title fight between Verstappen and Hamilton, Ferrari’s last world champion had this to say: “[It is] less [intense], for sure, because I’m not involved.

“For me, it doesn’t matter. Whoever has the most points at the end of the last race [will win]. Honestly, I think everyone that gets close is always going to be in a lot of tight battles and one will be upset one day and the next another day.”

“But I think a lot has been written about it and making a big story out of not so many things in my view, but that is I guess F1, or the media.”

Kimi’s take on the Brazil incident

Räikkönen was asked his opinion on the moment which took place in the Sao Paolo Grand Prix a few weeks earlier. Max Verstappen while attempting to defend his lead from the charging Hamilton went wide on Turn 4 and along with him, took Hamilton off track too.

Much controversy followed after the incident with many pointing fingers at the stewards for refusing to investigate the altercation between the two title contenders.

Giving his thoughts on the incident, Räikkönen answered in his signature brisk manner.

“I don’t know. Obviously, they both went off.

“They didn’t touch each other so there’s not much to say about it really. I don’t think there was anything crazy. I’ve seen a lot more worse things. I’ve been involved in worse things.

“As I said, a lot has been written on something that’s made much worse than it actually is.”

