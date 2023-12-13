Advice Given to Lewis Hamilton by 90-Year-Old Nelson Mandela That He Can Revisit Especially Today

Lewis Hamilton once stressed the significance of continuous learning and growth while appearing in a captivating 2018 Tommy Hilfiger video. In the process, the Briton echoed former South African president Nelson Mandela’s commitment at the age of 90. As the video progressed, Hamilton also shared an anecdote from Mandela, echoing today’s challenges.

Advertisement

Hamilton said, “When Nelson Mandela was 90 years old, he told me that he was still learning every day. I think that’s one of the most important things we can do as human beings.”

Additionally, Hamilton emphasized his personal journey of self-discovery and how he acknowledged his uniqueness. He also shared a personal anecdote from his school days to illustrate this point.

Advertisement

He said, “As a kid, I was very much in my own cocoon. There was a long period of time where there was a yearning to blend in. The best thing is that you don’t blend in, you look different, and you are different. Accept and acknowledge that and see it as a positive rather than negative.”

However, while delving into this idea, Hamilton highlighted that facing new challenges encourages personal growth, even when confronted with failure. He referenced a paraphrased quote from Marianne Williamson to emphasize this point.

According to the quote, “Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure.” Nevertheless, in summary, Hamilton expresses his commitment to becoming the finest version of himself. In doing so, he aims to inspire others to embrace their uniqueness and “shine brightly.”

How did Lewis Hamilton personally confront a period of self-doubt in 2023?

The last two Formula 1 seasons have been exceptionally challenging for Lewis Hamilton and his team. 2022 was the first year when the Briton failed to win a race in a single season. Similar struggles continued even in 2023 as the best that the 38-year-old managed was a pole position.

Advertisement

Considering that, in a candid interview with BBC, Lewis Hamilton openly shared his struggles and reflections on the recent F1 season. During his conversation, Hamilton delved into some of the most demanding instances, particularly expressing confusion about the below-par performance of the W-14.



Expanding on this, he shared how he sensed early on that the W-14 would not meet expectations. However, the true letdown for Hamilton occurred when Mercedes opted to disregard his recommendations. In light of this Hamilton said, “I’m sure there were frustrations, because I had asked for certain changes, and they weren’t done.”

Following the non-implementation of the changes, Hamilton shared how he entered a completely distinct state of mind. He said, “Ultimately when you have difficult seasons like this, there are always going to be moments when you’re like: ‘Is it me, or is it the car? Do you still have it? Has it gone?’ Because you’re missing that.”

Nevertheless, despite these setbacks, Hamilton highlighted that he took the initiative to propel the team towards achieving excellence. While wrapping up, the seven-time champion said, ” I was able to stay a lot more positive during the year and be like: ‘It’s going to be a long season, but let’s not give up.”