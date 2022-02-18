“A new era begins here”– Charles Leclerc takes new F1-75 first time for a ride at Fiorano; Twitter fans in love after seeing it for first time in action

Charles Leclerc takes the new Ferrari out for a ride as they aim to test the car for around 15kms before entering into the Barcelona tests.

Ferrari revealed its new F1-75 on Thursday, which will compete for them during the 2022 season. On the same day, team boss Mattia Binotto showed that they would be riding the car on Friday at Fiorano for around 15kms.

A video appeared online, where Charles Leclerc drives the car out of the garage—giving a glimpse of F1-75 first time in action. The Monegasque driver was already in love with the car when he saw it for the first time during the reveal.

His feedback on the driving of the car is awaited. Though Ferrari is still in its initial phase with the car, more developments are anticipated until F1 goes to Bahrain.

Fans and Charles Leclerc are in love with the Ferrari

When the video was released by Ferrari of Leclerc driving out his car, fans were wowed by the footage. They no longer wait for the car to compete during the season.

Many even pointed out that the car sounded familiar to the V6 engine. Several F1 fans love that version of F1 engines, as they gave roaring sounds.

However, the engine is still the same, which has been used for the past few years, as under the engine freeze, minor developments can only be made on power units.

