“Of course it hurts”– Charles Leclerc when asked whether losing to Carlos Sainz in the same car hurts

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz joined forces in 2021 to establish Ferrari’s road to the top of the grid, and the Spaniard was more successful.

In 2021, Carlos Sainz was set for his debut with Ferrari. Thus it was expected that Charles Leclerc, who is going into the third season with the Maranello based team, will have a better season.

However, Sainz brought a better points tally by the end of the season and finished at P5 in the standings. In comparison, Leclerc came P7 with around five and a half fewer points.

After the official reveal of the F1-75 (Ferrari’s car for the 2022 season), Leclerc was asked whether he was hurt after losing to his teammate. The Monegasque instantly replied with an affirmative: “Of course, it hurts”.

En la rueda de prensa, donde los periodistas siguen preguntando cosas más interesantes que los pelotas o intrusos, le han preguntado a Leclerc sobre si le duele haber perdido por primera vez con un compañero de equipo (sobre Sainz). Y da gusto su sinceridad: “Claro que duele…” pic.twitter.com/NDtS3qgh3h — carlos miquel (@carlosmiquelf1) February 17, 2022

“Obviously I was sorry to have lost the battle to Carlos last year, but it was a lesson learned and now I’m turning the page for next season. The approach won’t change, you always try to fight for the top positions, getting the best out of yourself & the car,” Leclerc further said.

Also read: Ferrari’s F1-75 to hit track at Fiorano only a day after its official release

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz: A partnership everyone wants

It hardly ever happened that Sainz had been in an unpleasant relationship with his teammates. He also has a great relationship with his current teammate Leclerc, but they never forget to be competitive on the track.

“It’s well said, we really get along. Outside of the car, we work together to help the team. Once the helmet is on, we are competitors, we want to beat each other. But we need to work together as much as we can,” Leclerc said.

Also read: Jean Alesi is impressed with new Ferrari car after having a close look