F1

“A white Red Bull”- Red Bull is conducting a shakedown in Silverstone of their new car which is painted white with a very unique front wing

"A white Red Bull"- Red Bull is conducting a shakedown in Silverstone of their new car which is painted white with a very unique front wing
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"It was the worst year of my life": When Kevin Pietersen opened up on his controversy- marred stint as England captain
Next Article
"I'm not the GOAT": when Michael Jordan shocked the entire world with his stance on whether the GOAT title matters to him
F1 Latest News
"I dream of becoming world champion this year"- Charles Leclerc thinks the 2022 season is a huge opportunity for him to fight for wins
“I dream of becoming world champion this year”- Charles Leclerc thinks the 2022 season is a huge opportunity for him to fight for wins

Ferrari unveiled their new F1-75 with an aggressive design and got approval from both Charles…