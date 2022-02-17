“A white Red Bull”- Red Bull is conducting a shakedown in Silverstone of their new car which is painted white with a very unique front wing

Red Bull is reported to be secretly performing a shakedown in Silverstone in a white painted car with a unique front wing.

As per unofficial information disclosed by an F1 fan on Twitter, Red Bull will be performing a shakedown in Silverstone. The tweet also revealed that the team sported a white car with a very unique front wing.

With this information, fans can expect a change in their favourite car’s design. The fan, who goes by the username Karol296 and revealed the info also expects some images to surface on the internet.

The tweet said, “According to unofficial information, the Red Bull is having a filming day at Silverstone today. The car is said to be painted in some sort of temporary white paint. If this is true, unofficial photos should follow.”

Another Twitter account also later confirmed that the Milton-Keynes based team will perform a shakedown in a white car. However, if this turns out to be true, the team must be trying to keep the pictures from leaking out.

Red Bull had already said that more changes are to come

A few days after the release of the new car, the team’s advisor Helmut Marko said that there are still some updates to come. He had admitted that it was not easy to prepare the new car given the new technical regulations.

It seems like Marko was right and the team designer Adrian Newey is secretly getting the car perfectly ready for the new season. In case Newey has come up with a brilliant idea, it is crucial for the team to make sure that it remains a secret.

The team must ensure that they keep their new secret design out of the spotlight for as long as possible so that others don’t copy it.

